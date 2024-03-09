Goldsboro tops Tornadoes to advance to 2A East final

GOLDSBORO — Sometimes a poorly played minute of basketball can have poor timing too.

The Fairmont boys basketball team evened up Friday’s fourth-round 2A state playoff game at Goldsboro after a basket with just over a minute to go — but the Golden Tornadoes didn’t score again, with lapses in execution allowing the Cougars to finish on a run to top Fairmont 63-56.

“I felt like we just didn’t execute like we’re supposed to,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “They were in a man (defense); all we needed to do was run a stack, and keep the ball in, and then go ahead and run our set. And we didn’t do that. I feel like we panicked a little bit and the pressure got to us. That was the first time I’ve seen pressure bother us that much this year. It was the deciding factor in finishing the game.”

Fairmont (22-6), the No. 14 seed in the 2A East region, committed four turnovers in the final minute, allowing No. 2 Goldsboro (27-3) to score the final seven points of the game.

After tying the game at 56-56, Fairmont forced a Cougars turnover — but gave it right back, with the possession ending in two Maurice Tyler free throws, of which he made one for a 57-56 lead. Goldsboro got the offensive rebound, but missed two inside shots before Fairmont regained possession.

Another Fairmont turnover led to two Goldsboro free throws, but the Cougars missed. The Golden Tornadoes, though, turned it over again, and after a common foul was called on the floor a technical foul was also called on Fairmont. Goldsboro made three of the four free throws for a 60-56 lead with 24 seconds left.

Fairmont got up a shot attempt, but Goldsboro got the rebound, leading to one made free throw from Amari Latham to make it 61-56 with six ticks to go. Latham then stole the ball on the inbounds pass and dunked, providing the exclamation point.

Goldsboro led 56-52 after a Jae’Quan Green basket with 1:44 remaining, but Landon Cummings hit a layup 12 seconds later, and after the Golden Tornadoes forced a turnover Cummings hit a floater in the lane to tie the game at 56-56.

“I just told them to come out, the game wasn’t over, stay solid defensively and let them make a mistake, and they came out and made the mistakes we knew they were going to make,” McNair said. “That allowed us to get the ball in transition and score real quick.”

The last two minutes were representative of the back-and-forth nature of the entire game. Fairmont briefly led by eight points in the second quarter, while Goldsboro led by seven only after the dunk in the final seconds; the rest of the game was played in a tight window, with neither team leading by more than four points in the second half before the final minute of the game.

“I knew it was going to be an even game,” McNair said. “I didn’t picture this game being one-sided at all. I feel like we competed. … They’ve got a 32 home game winning streak, and I feel like we gave them the best game we could possibly have in this environment. I like the way my guys persevered; even through their mistakes, they still fought back to tie the game up, and still had several times to go up on them. We just didn’t take advantage of that opportunity, and that hurt us tonight.”

Fairmont took a 14-9 lead in the first quarter, and after Goldsboro closed to within one point the Golden Tornadoes scored the last five points of the quarter to take a 19-13 lead. This came despite the fact Fairmont was already struggling with foul trouble by the late minutes of the first quarter and into the second, with three key players picking up two fouls and Cummings getting a third before halftime.

“It changed (the game) a lot,” McNair said. “We got Landon in foul trouble, (Xavier Johnson) in foul trouble, Josiah (Billings) in foul trouble — that hurts. You talk about rebounding-wise, scoring-wise, that hurt us on both sides.”

Fairmont took its largest lead at 21-13 after an Issac McKellar layup to open the second-quarter scoring. Goldsboro outscored the Tornadoes 13-5 over the next six minutes to tie the game at 26-26 before a Johnson basket with 56 seconds left before halftime ultimately gave the Golden Tornadoes a 28-26 intermission lead.

The teams essentially swapped scores throughout the third quarter, including seven points in the quarter from the Cougars’ Latham. The only point in the third in which the scoreboard margin was not two points or less came when Goldsboro took a 41-37 lead, which lasted just 15 seconds before Gabriel Washington hit a basket for Fairmont, which made it a 41-39 game at the end of the period.

McKellar tied the game early in the fourth before Fairmont took a 42-41 lead with a Cummings free throw at the 6:43 mark. Two free throws each from Tyrek Thompson and Johnson and a putback by Cummings gave Fairmont a 48-45 lead with 4:34 on the clock, and after Goldsboro tied it at 48-48 with a Latham basket-and-1, two Cummings free throws gave Fairmont a 50-48 lead.

Goldsboro outscored Fairmont 8-2 over the next two-plus minutes to take their 56-52 lead before the two Cummings scores to tie the game.

Cummings led Fairmont with 15 points. Johnson scored 12 points with six rebounds, McKellar had 11 points, Washington had six points with five rebounds and Thompson also had six points. Josiah Billings pulled down 11 rebounds.

Latham scored 24 points for Goldsboro, Malik Cadet had 13, Maurice Tyler netted 10 and Green added eight.

Goldsboro advances to face No. 1 Farmville Central in the 2A East Regional final, a rematch from last year.

Fairmont’s season comes to an end after the Golden Tornadoes improved from seven wins last winter to more than triple that in this campaign, making the program’s first fourth-round playoff appearance since 2018.

“I’m very proud of what this team has accomplished,” McNair said. “They’ve been getting beat the whole time I’ve had them; Tyrek and Gabe, those guys have been playing since they were sophomores, Landon since he’s a sophomore; he’s a junior and he’s got another year. But those guys have never won this many games before. They’ve never been this far in the season, so I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished. I know they wanted to try and go deeper and have an opportunity to win the state championship, but I’m really proud of how they played this year and fought through adversity.”

