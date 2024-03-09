PITTSBORO — A tough start was too much to overcome for the St. Pauls girls basketball team in Friday’s fourth-round 2A state playoff game at Seaforth as the Bulldogs fell 66-48.

No. 3 Seaforth (27-4) opened the game with a 25-2 run spanning the entire first quarter. No. 15 St. Pauls (20-6) outscored the Hawks 18-12 in the second, cutting the lead to 37-20 at half. Seaforth held a 58-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Seaforth advances to the 2A East Regional final, where it will face No. 1 North Pitt for the second-straight year. It is also the second consecutive year the Hawks have eliminated St. Pauls from the playoff after doing so in last year’s third round.