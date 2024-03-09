Pinecrest Country Club news

The Giving Gifts of Love on Christmas Day to Kids tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. It as a four-man captain’s choice format at $60 per player or $240 per team. Cash prizes will be given for the first three winners. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Please contact James Deese at 910-740-0505 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. This tournament is quickly filling up; the first 60 paying teams are guaranteed a spot in the field. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

If any lady golfers would be interested in organized a weekly ladies-only golfing day, Pinecrest Country Club would love to host that event. Tuesday or Thursday mornings or afternoons are available.

The team of Donnie Douglas, Nick Lowry, Tommy Britt and Ryan Hundley won the recent Rape Crisis Center golf tournament with a 59, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Greg Bryant, Ritchie Chmura, Kelly Lowry and Hartley Oxendine. Ricky Harris, Chris Lowry, Larry Locklear and Tommy Lowry took third with a 60.

Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a 65, winning in a scorecard playoff over Knocky Thorndyke and Carey Read. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson won the first flight with a 75, one stroke ahead of runners-up Jason Lowry and Craig Snyder. Alton Hagans, Tiger Will and Tim Moore were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Roy Williamson with a 78, Ronnie Hunt 78, Cliff Nance 81, Jimmy Dail 81 and Greg Canady 82.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble tournament on Saturday, March 16 with a 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen. Kirk Hamilton and Lee Hunt were the winners of the second flight followed by Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry who took second place. The third flight was won by Carlise Bryant and Durrant Cooper with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore who came in second. Bob Antone, Tim Moore and Knocky Thorndyke, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Cliff Nance 71, Jeff Slabe 71, Bert Thomas 72, Tommy Davis 74, James Thompson 74, Greg Lane 75, Brian Haymore 75, Ryan Tyson 75, Joe Marks 76, Brian Davis 77, Marcus White 77, Joey Todd 78 and Phillip Wallwork 78.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

