LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team made quick work of visiting United-8 Conference foe Jack Britt Friday with a 13-0 win in five innings over the Buccaneers.

Lumberton (3-2, 2-0 United-8) scored one run in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third and six in the fifth. The Pirates did not bat in the fifth, scoring in every frame in which they came to the plate.

Jack Britt (1-3, 1-1 United-8) committed four errors and several walks and wild pitches also contributed to the Pirates’ offensive success. Lumberton had five hits.

Aniya Merritt had two hits and Alyssa Stone, Carlee Register and Cameron Honeycutt each had one. Honeycutt hit a solo home run, while Register and Halona Sampson also recorded one RBI apiece.

Sampson earned the win in the circle, allowing three hits in five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Lumberton hosts conference opponent South View on Tuesday.