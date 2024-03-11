UNC Pembroke’s Kalaya Hall, right, receives the Conference Carolinas Tournament Most Outstanding Player award from league commissioner Chris Colvin after the Braves won the tournament’s championship game Sunday in Spartanburg, S.C.

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team celebrates as Kalaya Hall (23) and Aniah McManus (0) lift the trophy after the Braves won the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship Sunday in Spartanburg, S.C.

UNC Pembroke’s Kalaya Hall, left, dribbles as Barton’s Lauren Mingo (25) defends during Saturday’s Conference Carolinas tournament semifinal in Spartanburg, S.C. Hall was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for the second-straight year.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Ahead of the Conference Carolinas Tournament, UNC Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins said: “I just think at this time of year, it just comes down to what teams make shots.”

The 43-year coaching veteran definitely knew what he was talking about.

The Lady Braves hit 15 3-pointers in Sunday’s tournament championship against Belmont Abbey, beating the Crusaders 72-51 to win the title for the second-straight year.

“I’m just really proud of our team. I thought we played hard,” Haskins said after Sunday’s game. “Surprising game; I thought it would be a nailbiter like the guys’ game, right down to the end. I thought our defense would keep us in it. But our offense was the thing that just got that extension there late in the third quarter, early fourth quarter. We really shot the ball well.”

The Braves became the first women’s team to repeat as Conference Carolinas Tournament champion since Limestone won three straight titles from 2014-16. UNCP’s men’s basketball program also won a tournament championship, marking the first time since 2021 that the same school won both titles, and the first such occurence in four tournaments played at Wofford.

For UNCP’s five-player senior class and retiring head coach Haskins, the title means a championship to add to the regular-season title the team claimed in their final season with the Braves, and extends their careers with an automatic bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament.

“For our seniors, it’s our last time, so we’re trying to go as long as we can go,” said Kalaya Hall, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. “And coach, it’s his last time, so we’re trying to win for him. And it’s just exciting — it’s March, so you just get the adrenaline pumping.”

The top-seeded Braves (23-7) went 15-for-27 from distance; seven players hit at least one 3-pointer, four players hit two more more and a Hall and Kelci Adams led the way with four each.

“We’ve got so much confidence in each other,” Hall said. “We’re going to penetrate, kick it out, because we know the person on the other side is going to knock it down. So when Kelci got it, (Courtney Smith) got it, I’m running to the other end, because I believe 10 times out of 10 she’s going to make it. It’s just having that faith in each other, and then whoever’s shooting it having the faith in themselves knowing that they’re going to knock it down.”

“I think we’re a better 3-point shooting team that what we’ve got statistically … because I think we’ve got about five kids that can knock down shots,” Haskins said. “We finally shot it well and knocked down 14 3s, so that opens up a lot of stuff.”

Hall finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals; she becomes the first player named Most Outstanding Player in back-to-back years in the Conference Carolinas Tournament since Anderson’s LaShonda Chiles won three straight from 2004-06.

“Kalaya is very capable but has not shot the 3 well over the last 10 or 12 games, but very capable and she finally started shooting the ball like she’s capable of shooting it,” Haskins said. “And when she starts doing that, that’s a hard guard, the way she can put it down and create off the dribble.”

Adams finished with 14 points, all in the second half, Lillian Flantos scored 10 points, Zaria Clark added nine, Smith had six and Aniah McManus had five points with three assists.

In addition to Hall, Adams and Smith earned All-Tournament honors.

Abigail Crain scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Peyton Nation had 14 points with eight rebounds for No. 3 Belmont Abbey (23-8); both were also among the All-Tournament selections.

UNCP didn’t start the game hot from the floor, with a 2-for-9 overall clip and an 0-for-3 mark from distance; Belmont Abbey held a 13-4 lead with 3:17 left in the opening quarter. The Braves finished the first quarter by hitting four straight 3s, though, sparking the afternoon-long beyond-the-arc barrage. Smith hit the first two, surpassing 1,000 career points in the process; Flantos then tied the game and Hall gave the Braves a 16-13 lead to end the opening quarter.

Seeing shots start to fall in bunches helped the Braves feed off each other and continue the momentum from the outside.

“Once I see one go down, it’s just easy to get everyone going,” Adams said. “And I’m thankful for my teammates looking for me, especially with that zone they were in; you stretch it out, so making these 3s were really important to get them to go man, which helped us in the end I think.”

After Belmont Abbey used a 7-1 run to lead 20-17, Hall tied the game with a 3 at the 6:10 mark of the second quarter. Nation hit three baskets for Belmont Abbey, but UNCP countered on the in-between possessions with triples from Jada Coleman and McManus to tie the score again at 28-28 with 55 seconds left in the half. Hall hit a jumper to give the Braves a 30-28 halftime edge.

“We just made shots early, and it was almost like fool’s gold, hey, let’s don’t get caught up in just making 3s, let’s try to attack the paint first or get a post touch,” Haskins said. “We switched up our attack in the second half and we were also able to get it in the high post some and go inside-outside, and score in the high post a little bit.”

Crain hit the first basket of the second half, pulling the Crusaders even at 30-30. But Adams’ first make of the afternoon, followed by her putback on the next possession and a Hall 3 moments later gave the Braves a 40-34 lead three minutes into the stanza. Belmont Abbey closed to within two before Adams hit another 3; a Flantos triple and a Hall layup in the final minute allowed the Braves to close the period leading 50-42.

“When Kelci’s making shots and we start looking for her, she got hot, you’ve got to keep getting it to her because she can shoot the basketball,” Haskins said.

The Braves started the fourth quarter with 3s from Adams and Hall for a 56-44 lead, and the advantage remained in double digits for the duration. Clark hit a 3 midway through the quarter for a 63-48 lead, and after two free throws each from Hall and Clark the Braves’ lead was 67-48 with 2:16 left. The exclamation point came on an open corner 3 from Adams with 50 seconds left, capping the record-setting performance.

While the offensive result was historic, the Braves defense also held Belmont Abbey to nine fourth-quarter points on four field goals. As the Braves shot over 50% from 3, the Crusaders went 3-for-18 for the game.

“I thought we had a few breakdowns that led to some easy baskets, but on the flip side I thought we made them work for some stuff and did a good job,” Haskins said. “And we didn’t give them second shots as much in the second half as we did in the first half, we rebounded better.”

The Braves earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s Southeast Regional and will play at top-seeded Catawba in the first round, a rematch from last year’s first-round matchup won by the Indians.

“I think we achieved our goal today, which is to make the NCAA Tournament again,” Haskins said. “Now we want to do more. … I told them, you’re three games away from the Elite Eight, and I’m not convinced that we can’t beat anybody if we play well. So we’ve just got to go out there and do what we can do, and it starts with our defense, and if we can make shots, we’re going to be a tough out.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.