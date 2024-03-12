PEMBROKE — The 11th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team used six strong innings from starter Jonathon Jacobs to take a 5-2 win in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader, but couldn’t get enough timely hitting to overtake Emmanuel on the way to dropping the nightcap 8-6 on Sunday at Sammy Cox Field.

After the split twin bill, combined with Emmanuel’s win in Friday’s series opener, the Lions took two out of three in the Conference Carolinas weekend series.

The doubleheader split moved the Braves (17-5, 5-4 CC) to 5-3 in the all-time series with the Lions (13-11, 3-6 CC). UNCP fell to 13-2 this season when playing at Sammy Cox Field.

The Black & Gold were back in action Tuesday against Wingate; the result was unavailable at press time.

Jacobs (2-0) allowed just three hits over six innings, allowing only two unearned runs to go along with eight strikeouts.

Will Hood started a fifth-inning 2-out rally for UNCP with a single up the middle, while Carlos Amezquita would triple and score on a throwing error to tie the game at 2-2.

An inning later, Spencer Faulkner, Jake Bradley, and Hood would each walk, before Amezquita’s RBI walk gave the Braves a 3-2 lead. Blake Hinson would add some insurance with a two-RBI single to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Hinson was 3-for-4 for UNCP with two RBIs and Amezquita had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs. Jacob Smith earned his second save of the season after a hitless, scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Clifford Brown (0-3) took the loss for Emmanuel.

In the series finale, the Braves found themselves down 5-0 before coming to bat but would eventually tie the game at 5, before the Lion bullpen quieted the UNCP offense.

Emmanuel’s Jesus Cruz was plunked to start the game, Thomas Collins then singled, while Brody Campbell worked a walk. Another walk to Nick Dietsch scored Cruz, and Hayden Beall followed with a grand slam to make it 5-0 Lions after a half inning.

Hinson would get things rolling in the third inning with a one-out single, while Michael Dolberry II followed with a single of his own. After a double steal, Kody O’Connor got the Braves on the board with an RBI ground out. Faulkner worked a walk as Dolberry scored on a wild pitch, with Jake Bradley extending the inning with an RBI infield single. Andrew Jenner tied the game at 5-5 with a 2-run double to right center.

In the fourth, Emmanuel’s Bailey Stroud would reach on a strike three wild pitch, while Cruz would reach on an error. After a wild pitch moved them up 90 feet, Brock Wollin scored Stroud with a sac fly to give the Lions back the lead. Cruz would later score on a wild pitch to make it 7-5 Emmanuel.

Hood had two hits and two steals and scored a run for UNCP, Dolberry had two hits with a run, Jenner had a hit with two RBIs and Hinson added a hit and an RBI. Taylor Batten (0-2) took the loss.

Beall’s grand slam gave him a game-high four RBIs for Emmanuel, while Dietsch had a hit, two runs and an RBI. Chase Lupton pitched four innings with one hit and no runs allowed with four strikeouts for the Lions; Bubba Luke (1-0) earned the win and Simon Boggie earned his first save of the season.

UNCP golf third after opening round at Converse Spring Invite

Newcomer Michelle Guerra Landa carded a four-over-par 76 in the opening round of action to position the UNC Pembroke golf team in 3rd place at the Converse Spring Invite on Monday at The Carolina Country Club.

A native of Caracas, Venezuela, Guerra Landa leads the team sitting in a two-way tie for fourth place, and is just five strokes behind Lucy Wiegert of Young Harris, who leads the tournament. Chessa Lee (10 over par) and Toni Blackwell (10 over par) are in a five-way tie for 19th place after a first round total of 82, while Emmerson Bartley (16 over par), Melissa Guerra Landa (16 over par), and Lauren Locklear (16 over par), who is playing as an individual, are all in a six-way tie for 36th place with a 88 in the first round.

The Black & Gold are one of seven Conference Carolinas teams in the tournament.

The Braves closed out competition at the Converse Spring Invite on Tuesday; the result was unavailable at press time.