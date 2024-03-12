FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett golf team topped the field behind medalist Logan Locklear as the Rams competed in a United-8 Conference golf match Monday at Baywood Golf Club in Fayetteville.

The Rams won with a team score of 352, four strokes ahead of Cape Fear. Purnell Swett finished second in last week’s match.

Logan Locklear shot a 76, featuring a back-nine 37, to earn medalist honors. Jayden Collins shot an 84 for Purnell Swett, Jamison Locklear 90, Ben Lowery 102, Orri Maynor 102 and Elijah Chavis 113.

Gray’s Creek finished third and Jack Britt fourth, with Lumberton in fifth.

Jesse Pittman led the Pirates with a 90, Kiran Lewis shot 93, Daniel Zeng 95, Carson Stevenson and Jack Stevenson each shot 102, Cameron Karshner 104 and Kenan McGee 118.

Midway wins Southeastern golf match

Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls each competed in Monday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference golf match hosted by Clinton, which was won by Midway.

Midway posted a team score of 325, ahead of runner-up Clinton and third-place West Bladen. Fairmont was fourth, St. Pauls fifth and Red Springs did not have enough players to post a team score.

Fairmont’s Christian Britt shot an 89, the lowest by a Robeson County player. Kenneth Stephens shot 100 for the Golden Tornadoes, Gaven Mayers 101, Clarence Herring 105 and Bryson Parker 109.

Drew Brewer led Red Springs with a 90, Sawyer Locklear shot 93 and Brezlynn Locklear 102.

St. Pauls’ Jordan Cook shot 112, Daekwon Henry 113, Kinley Locklear 117 and Jaden Fuqua 118.

Midway’s Kaison Marley shot a 72 to earn medalist honors.

Fairmont will host next week’s match.

St. Pauls softball routs Seventy-First

The St. Pauls softball team earned a 17-2 nonconference home win over Seventy-First on Monday.

Hailey Ray led the Bulldogs (2-2) with a 4-for-4 night, with a double, two triples and a home run, with six RBIs. Madison Locklear had two hits, both doubles, with two RBIs and three runs.

Yomaris Vasquez was the winning pitcher for St. Pauls. Vasquez, Jerzey Jacobs and Kayla Williams combined to hold Seventy-First (0-4) to five hits and struck out six Falcons hitters.

The Bulldogs host Douglas Byrd on Wednesday.