Four local basketball players earned All-District honors when the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its selections on Sunday.

Boys District 4 honorees from Robeson County include Lumberton’s Dimetrious Jones, St. Pauls’ Tyson Thompson, named to the second team, and Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter, who earned a third-team selection. St. Pauls’ Jashontae Harris earned second-team laurels as the county’s only girls honoree.

Jones, a senior guard, averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals this season for the Pirates, helping lead the team to a second-round 4A state playoff appearance. Thompson, a sophomore center for the Bulldogs, averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game. Porter averaged 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his senior campaign in the Red Devils’ backcourt.

Richmond’s Paul McNeil was named as Player of the Year for District 4 and the Raiders’ Donald Pettigrew won Coach of the Year honors.

Harris averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game this season, leading St. Pauls to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel earned District 4 Player of the Year honors and the Colts’ Brian Graham was named Coach of the Year.