LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team used a five-run sixth inning to defeat visiting South View 6-1 Tuesday and take over sole possession of first place in the United-8 Conference.

South View (4-1, 2-1 United-8) scored a run in the first inning on a Jordynn Parnell home run; Lumberton (4-2, 3-0 United-8) matched in the third with a Cameron Honeycutt solo homer to tie the score at 1-1.

That remained the score until Lumberton’s sixth-inning explosion. Aniya Merritt led off with a double and was bunted to third by Alyssa Stone. Tiara Stueck then singled to drive home both baserunners. Alona Hanna doubled to plate courtesy runner Macy Jones for a 4-1 lead, Jaelyn Hammond doubled to score Hanna, and after a Carlee Register sacrifice bunt Honeycutt hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Hammond and make it 6-1.

Hammond had three hits, with a double and an RBI, for Lumberton. Alona Hanna had two hits, both doubles, with an RBI and Honeycutt had a hit, her homer, with two RBIs. Merritt, Stone, Steuck and Ava Hanna each had one hit.

Parnell, Kaylie Cook and Savanna Delp recorded hits for South View.

Halona Sampson allowed one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts in the circle for Lumberton.

The Pirates play Thursday at Ashley.

Lady Rams top Jack Britt

The Purnell Swett softball team blew open a close game with a 10-run fifth inning to earn a 16-5 road conference win in five innings at Jack Britt Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (3-2, 2-1 United-8) scored two runs in the first and one in the third; Jack Britt (1-5, 1-2 United-8) used a five-run third to take a 5-3 lead. The Rams retook the lead at 6-5 after a three-run fourth inning, then exploded for a 10-run fifth to take the 16-5 advantage.

Kamryn Locklear had three hits, three runs and three RBIs for Purnell Swett and Lanna Haggans had three hits including two doubles with two runs and two RBIs. Tomya Hunt had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Jayla Graham had two hits and two runs, Chloe Chavis had two hits, one run and two RBIs and Piper Miller had two hits and two runs. Nyla Johnson, Kiersten Strickland and Braci Woods each had one hit, with Woods scoring two runs.

Kamryn Locklear earned the win for the Rams, allowing two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Woods allowed five unearned runs on six hits in three innings pitched.

Lauren McGarry had three hits and Haylee Lamb and Emma Sandoval each had two RBIs for Jack Britt.

The Rams play a nonconference contest Wednesday at Hoggard.

Lady Rams win on the pitch

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 3-1 conference win over Gray’s Creek on Tuesday in Pembroke.

Josie McLean scored two goals for the Rams (3-0, 1-0 United-8) and Ava Giles scored one. Sara Hunt had two assists.

The Rams host United-8 foe Cape Fear on Friday.