WILMINGTON — The Lumberton softball team earned a 12-2 road nonconference win Thursday at Ashley.

Ashley (0-6) scored two runs in the first inning. Lumberton (5-2) was held scoreless through the first three frames, but then scored four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Pirates outhit the Screaming Eagles 14-4.

Tiara Stueck had two home runs and four RBIs for Lumberton. Alona Hanna had three hits including a double and four steals, including a steal of home. Alyssa Stone also had three hits with a double and an RBI and Cameron Honeycutt had two hits for the Pirates. Halona Sampson, who doubled, Jaelyn Hammond and Ava Hanna each had a hit and an RBI, Aniya Merritt had a triple and Carlee Register had an RBI.

Ava Hanna earned the win in the circle pitching five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Halona Sampson pitched the last two innings, striking out all six batters; this included an immaculate inning in the seventh.

The Pirates play Friday at Gray’s Creek.