GENEVA, Ohio. — Newcomer Benedetta Pepe Pugliese shattered her own school record on the way to a 14th-place finish in the 400-yard individual medley on Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Championships at the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center.

Pepe Pugliese becomes the first swimmer in program history to earn All-American status on the sport’s biggest stage. The Avellino, Italy native posted a time of 4:23.44 in the finals to break her own school record set earlier this season.

Pepe Pugliese and teammate Fatima Portillo will be back in action on Friday. Pepe Pugliese will compete in the prelims of the 100-yard breaststroke and Portillo in the 200-yard butterfly set for Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The championships will be held at the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center.