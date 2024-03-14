DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The Conference Carolinas Tournament championship won by the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team may have done more than simply add to the Braves’ trophy case.

As UNCP prepares to play in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season, they’ll enter the event with more momentum than they have in the previous two meetings.

“We have the confidence coming from the conference tournament, and being able to play well in those games, and also not being shocked when we step up against a team that’s really good and an NCAA Tournament-level team and we’ve been able to see them,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “Especially playing a team like Emmanuel, who’s obviously an NCAA Tournament team, so I’m hoping us being able to get that experience in the conference tournament will have us a little more prepared this time around for the first game.”

The Braves (23-6), a No. 5 seed in the Southeast Region, will face No. 4 Catawba (22-5) in a first-round matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The regional is being played at North Georgia in Dahlonega, Georgia.

Catawba reminds Richards of several teams the Braves have faced in Conference Carolinas, as the coach said the Indians’ offense is similar to Francis Marion, their defense is like Barton and their offensive rebounding is like King.

“They’re very physical, real athletic, play really hard,” Richards said. “They’ve got a little bit of freedom on the offensive end, so it’s hard to game plan for them at times.”

The teams did not meet this season, but have often met in nonconference play over the last decade. UNCP has won five of the last six meetings, with Catawba’s lone win coming in the 2019 NCAA Tournament in a first-round matchup. The teams were also scheduled to play in the first round in 2020 before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catawba is also coming off a conference tournament championship, winning the South Atlantic Conference title last week with a championship-game overtime win over Lincoln Memorial.

The Indians force 18.8 turnovers per game, meaning ball security will be key for the Braves in Saturday’s matchup.

“The areas we have struggled and the game’s we’ve struggled this year has been turning over the basketball,” Richards said. “So it’s going to be a great, great challenge, a great test for us to see have we grown up in that area, has our ball handling improved, has our decision-making improved, has our execution improved on the offensive end.”

Senior point guard Javeon Jones (13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists per game) leads the way in the Indians’ backcourt, and was Defensive Player of the Year in the South Atlantic Conference; senior DeAngelo Epps (11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds) and junior Kris Robinson (11.0 points) also provide key backcourt production.

“We’ve got a great backcourt, so it’s going to be a battle back and forth between those two,” Richards said. “Last time we played these guys was last year and it came down to a last-second free-throw miss to win, so I wouldn’t be shocked if it boils down to something similar this time around too.”

Junior Peyton Gerald (9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds) and sophomore Justin Banks (9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds) lead the Indians’ frontcourt. Catawba averages 38.5 rebounds and 13.9 offensive rebounds per game.

The winner of UNCP-Catawba will advance to face the winner of No. 1 North Georgia and No. 8 Wingate in Sunday’s second-round matchup at 7:30 p.m.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Lincoln Memorial faces No. 6 Lander on Saturday and No. 2 USC Aiken takes on No. 7 Emmanuel.

After Sunday’s second round, the regional final will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think we have a lot of really good teams (in the regional), and actually with the new NABC top 25 coming out, Catawba is 25th, we’re 24th and I think North Georgia and (USC) Aiken are in there somewhere, so we’ve got four top-25 teams in our regional,” Richards said.

Lady Braves set for top-seeded Catawba

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team also comes off a conference tournament championship, and also faces Catawba; the Lady Braves are even more familiar with their first-round opponent, after falling to the Indians in last year’s first round and meeting again earlier this season in nonconference play. They’ll meet again in a first-round game Friday at 5 p.m. in Salisbury.

“No. 1, we’ve just got to score,” said UNCP women’s coach John Haskins, who is retiring at the end of the season. “When we went up there in December we struggled in the first half to make shots; we hit some shots in the second half and actually took the lead. So I think that’s the first thing, and the second thing is take care of the basketball. They press, they trap, they try to speed up the game; we’ve got to play with poise, take care of the basketball, and then we’ve got to compete on the glass.”

Catawba (23-5) is the No. 1 seed and host for the NCAA Tournament Southeast Regional. The Indians were also the top seed last year, and UNCP was also a No. 8 seed, when Catawba won 57-40 in the first round, ending the Braves’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history; Catawba won the 2023 regional and went on to reach the national semifinals.

Catawba also defeated UNCP (23-7) 66-61 on Dec. 19; Zaria Clark scored 28 points in that game for UNCP, while Catawba’s Lyrik Thorne had 22 points with four assists.

Thorne (20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists), an Indians guard, was named D2CCA Southeast Region Player of the Year this week. Forward Janiya Downs (12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists) and center Sara McIntosh (11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) also provide strong production; all three are graduate students.

“You’re not going to stop Thorne but you’ve got to contain her to an extent, take away her straight-line drive, not give her open 3s, be in the gaps and make her more of a distributor,” Haskins said.

Catawba carries a 33-game home winning streak into the regional. Both the Indians and Braves enter the event with several seniors on the roster looking to extend their careers at least one more round.

“They’ve got a good crowd there, and we’ll have some people there,” Haskins said. “I think our girls will be ready to compete. We’re playing with some confidence, and obviously they are too.”

The UNCP-Catawba victor will move on to the second round to face the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne and No. 5 Georgia Southwestern. This second-round game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s a quick turnaround Friday to Saturday, so we’ve given a look at both those teams and they’re both teams that would be challenges but I don’t think either one of them is a team we couldn’t beat,” Haskins said.

Other first-round matchups in the regional Friday will include No. 3 Wingate against No. 6 Anderson and No. 2 Carson-Newman against No. 7 Augusta. The regional championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday for the two teams that advance through the first two rounds.