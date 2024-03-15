PARK CITY, Kan. — Two UNC Pembroke wrestlers remain in contention for a high finish entering the final day of the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships.

Braves graduate student and top-ranked 174-pounder Scott Joll won his first match of the day over Seton Hill’s Kane Kettering, but fell in the quarterfinals to Wisconsin-Parkside’s Brody Hemauer to find himself in the consolation bracket, joining teammate and 157-pounder Keegan Roberson as the two UNC Pembroke wrestlers still alive heading into Saturday’s final day, as well as clinching All-American status as top eight finishers.

Roberson fell in the first round to Kutztown’s Bailey Gimbor, but bounced back with wins over San Francisco State’s Basil Othman and Belmont Abbey’s Maxwell Kiel.

Logan Seliga also recorded two wins on the day before bowing out in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Despite the setbacks, the Black & Gold has now logged team points at 21 straight NCAA Championships events dating back to the 2002-03 campaign. Friday’s action marked the 42nd year that UNCP has been represented on the sport’s biggest stage, and the eighth-straight year that the Braves have qualified multiple wrestlers for the event.