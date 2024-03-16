Pinecrest Country Club news

The Giving Gifts of Love on Christmas Day to Kids tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. It as a four-man captain’s choice format at $60 per player or $240 per team. Cash prizes will be given for the first three winners. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Please contact James Deese at 910-740-0505 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. This tournament is quickly filling up; the first 60 paying teams are guaranteed a spot in the field. Shotgun starts will be a 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

If any lady golfers would be interested in organized a weekly ladies-only golfing day, Pinecrest Country Club would love to host that event. Tuesday or Thursday mornings or afternoons are available.

Golf lessons are available at Pinecrest. Contact PGA member Dwight Gane at the pro shop to schedule a lesson.

Tiger Will and Willie Oxendine were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a 65, winning by three strokes over Lee Hunt and Tim Moore. Nick Verdi and Keith Cox won the first flight with a 71, two strokes ahead of runners-up Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland. Tiger Will, Bobby Benton and Lee Hunt were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Top rounds posted last week include: Jeff Slabe with a 72, John Haskins 72, Pete Maynor 73, David Lowery Jr. 76, Danny Henderson 77, Nick Lowry 77, Chris Jackson 77, Donald Bruce 80, Donnie Beck 81 and Greg Canady 81.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble tournament on Saturday, March 16 with a 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

