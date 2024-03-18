GENEVA, Ohio. — Freshman Benedetta Pepe Pugliese closed out the 2023-24 swimming season on Saturday at the NCAA Championships inside the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese finished 29th in the 200-yard Breaststroke with a time of 2:19.32.

It was Pepe Pugliese’s second event of the championships after a 14th-place showing in the 400-yard individual medley on Thursday, which made her the first All-American in program history.

Freshman Fatima Portillo also competed in the 200-yard butterfly on Friday, placing 26th in the prelims of the event.

This wraps up a successful season for the Braves swimming program which included a Conference Carolinas championship.

Softball dominates opening game, splits twin bill at Converse

The UNC Pembroke softball team used a strong performance in the circle from Summer Bullard allowing just one hit and a pair of walks to take a 5-0 victory against Converse on Saturday at Tyger River Park in the opening game.

Both teams registered eight hits in the second game, but a single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning helped Converse to a 3-2 victory to secure a split of the series.

In the third inning of the opener, UNC Pembroke (10-19, 2-2 Conference Carolinas) put runners on second and third after Kynley Brewer reached on an error and then advanced to second, and Kaitlyn King reached on a fielder’s choice and then stole second. An ill-timed throwing error scored both Brewer and King.

Charlotte Rose reached on a fielding error in the fifth for UNCP and advanced to third on a double to right field from Kynley Brewer. Kaitlyn King grounded out but scored Rose. MaKenna Sibbett and Jai Deese each smacked a single to score a run apiece to put the Braves ahead 5-0.

Bullard (5-9) struck out seven, going the distance in the victory. Victoria Dichio (5-8) took the loss for Converse (13-17, 2-2 CC).

In the nightcap, Converse’s Ayellad Howard drew a walk and advanced to second on a single to center field from Chesney Miles. A single to center field from Sydney Watson scored Howard, as Converse took a 2-0 lead on a sacrifice fly to right field from Kiarra Thomas.

Charlotte Rose put the Braves on the board in the fifth with a solo homer over the left field fence. Chloe Locklear knotted the game at 2-2 an inning later with a solo home run over the left field fence.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ayellad Howard singled down the left field line and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Chesney Miles. Kiarra Thomas singled up the middle to score Howard for the victory.

Sibbett and Brewer each had two hits in the finale, with a double for each, for UNCP. Kinsley Sheppard (4-6) was the losing pitcher.

Thomas and Watson led Converse with two hits apiece; Riley Lingerfelt (8-7) earned the win, striking out 11 over seven innings pitched.

The Braves will be back in action on Tuesday when they trek to Murfreesboro to take on Chowan. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Chowan Softball Field.

Braves outdoor track has strong showings at Shamrock Invitational

Moureen Kimaiyo followed up her school-record showing in the women’s 5000 meters with a personal best and fourth-place finish in the 1 mile, while the men’s 4×100 meter relay team took first place to highlight final day action at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational on Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

Tyshone Bolden Jr. took fourth in the high jump, Kendrick Lewis was fourth in the triple jump, and the 4×400 meter relay team also took fourth to round out the top five finishers on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, the 4×200 meter and 4×400 meter relay teams each took third, while the 4×100 meter squad took fourth to highlight the action.

The women’s squad finished with 50 team points to tie for fourth, while the men’s side racked up 45.5 points to finish fifth overall.

All told, 14 new personal bests were established at the three-day event.

The Braves will be back in action Thursday as they head to Raleigh to compete in the three-day Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State.