PARK CITY, Kan. — UNC Pembroke 174-pounder Scott Joll capped off his monumental season with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships, while Keegan Roberson came home with a sixth-place finish at 157 pounds to wrap up the 2023-24 wrestling season. Both wrestlers also earned All-American status.

The top-seeded Joll rattled off three wins during day two of action, and finished his final season 35-1 overall to go along with 21 pins. Roberson started the day with a win, but would drop the next two to finish the year 36-10.

The Black & Gold racked up 33.5 team points to finish in a tie for tenth place overall, which marked the best team finish since the 2012 squad finished ninth.

The program has now logged team points at 21 straight NCAA Championships events dating back to the 2002-03 campaign. The 2024 NCAA Championships marked the 42nd year that UNCP has been represented on the sport’s biggest stage, and the eighth-straight year that the Braves have qualified multiple wrestlers for the event.