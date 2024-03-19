LUMBERTON — A full night of basketball awaits fans as the fourth annual Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game will be held Saturday at Lumberton High School.

The event, organized by Robeson County Parks and Recreation, begins with a skills challenge for Robeson County Parks and Recreation kids at 4 p.m.

The girls All-Star game, pitting seniors vs. underclassmen, will follow at 5 p.m., with the boys Senior All-Star Game slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Admission is $5.

The night will include a live DJ and an appearance by former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams.