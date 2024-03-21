PEMBROKE — With inclement weather expected in the Mount Olive area this weekend, the originally scheduled Friday-Saturday series has been changed to a Thursday-Sunday series.

The Braves will now open the road series against the Trojans on Thursday, March 21 with a doubleheader set for 2 p.m. The two squads will close out the series Sunday, March 24 with a single game tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.

The UNC Pembroke softball team has also announced changes to its weekend schedule due to the chance of inclement weather over the weekend.

The Braves will host USC Aiken on Thursday at the UNCP Softball field for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

The originally scheduled Friday conference doubleheader against Emmanuel has been moved to Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field.