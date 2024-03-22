LUMBERTON — With a forecast calling for rain late Friday and throughout the day Saturday, the girls Robeson Cup championship and third-place match scheduled for Saturday have been postponed, the Public Schools of Robeson County announced Thursday.

The matches will now be played on Saturday, April 13 at Red Springs. Lumberton will face Purnell Swett in the championship match at 2 p.m., a rematch of the 2023 tournament final. St. Pauls and Red Springs will compete at noon in the third-place match.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played March 9 and 16, but inclement weather pushed it back one week. Semifinals were played last Saturday, with Purnell Swett defeating St. Pauls 9-0 and Lumberton beating Red Springs 2-0.

Purnell Swett won the first girls Robeson Cup championship in 2022 and repeated as tournament victors last year.