PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team used a first inning home run from MaKenna Sibbett and a complete-game performance from Kinsley Sheppard to defeat USC Aiken 2-0 in the opening game of the nonconference doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Pacers took the second game 7-0, following a six-run fifth inning. USC Aiken registered five hits, but the Braves committed three errors during the contest.

MaKenna Sibbett wasted no time getting UNC Pembroke (12-21) on the board in the opener early with a solo blast over the left field fence in the first inning.

Charlotte Rose doubled to center field and scored on a bunt single from Emma Eckhart in the fifth.

Sheppard (5-7) pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts for UNCP, earning the win.

Skylar Morley had two hits to lead USC Aiken (20-9). Payton Baker (8-5) took the loss for the Pacers.

In the fifth inning of the nightcap, USC Aiken loaded the bases with a single, hit by pitch and a fielding error. Cameron Greene reached on a fielder’s choice, but would advance to second after a UNC Pembroke error that scored three runs. Jena Dewalt doubled down the left field line to score Greene, followed by an RBI single from Austyn Dixon to center field. Dixon advanced to third after a field error and would score on a sacrifice fly from Kate Newberry to give the Pacers a 7-0 lead.

Chloe Locklear had two hits including a double for UNCP and Jai Deese and Sibbett each recorded hits. Katie Neel (2-3) took the loss.

Dewalt finished with two hits, including her RBI double. Lakyn Phillips (12-3) earned the win after striking out eight in the complete-game effort.

The Braves will be back in action on Sunday when they host Emmanuel for Alumni Weekend. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. The originally scheduled Saturday series against Young Harris has been moved to Monday with an 11 a.m. start time.

Braves baseball drops both ends of doubleheader at Mount Olive

The 21st-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team took an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the 9th in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but couldn’t close it out en route to a Mount Olive 9-8 walkoff win, and then were on the wrong end of a no-hitter in Game 2, falling 11-0 in the nightcap.

Mount Olive would score five runs, four with two outs, including three consecutive hit by pitches to take the victory in the opener. In Game 2, Ethan Imbimbo threw the first no-hitter against UNC Pembroke since Francis Marion’s Dylan Owen performed the feat during the 2005 season.

The Trojans (19-8, 10-3 CC) doubleheader sweep dropped the Braves (21-8, 7-7 CC) to 18-32 in the all-time series against Mount Olive.

The two squads will finish off the series Sunday, March 24, as inclement weather is expected to roll through the area the next two days. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

In the top of the second in the doubleheader opener, UNCP’s Jacob Smith reached on a single, Chase Hudson followed with a walk, while Carlos Amezquita singled home Smith to make it 2-0 Braves.

Mount Olive’s Dylan Jeffries worked a third-inning walk to start a 2-out rally, while Vito Patierno and Alden Cottle each walked to load the bases. Landon Choboy drove home two with a single, while Cottle would score on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3.

Smith worked a leadoff walk in the UNCP ninth, Amezquita reached on an error, while Joey Rezek singled to load the bases. Kody O’Connor drew an RBI walk to stretch the lead to 8-4.

Cottle led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, Choboy worked a walk, and Mike Kenney was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A Josh Kabayama sac fly made it 8-5, Davis Halstead’s pinch-hit RBI single made it 8-6, while Jeffries, Patierno, and Cottle would all be hit by pitches to give the Trojans the walk-off 9-8 win.

O’Connor had a hit, two walks, two run and two RBIs for UNCP. Amezquita had two hits with an RBI. Jacob Smith (2-1) was the losing pitcher.

Choboy had a hit and two RBIs for the Trojans and Cottle had a hit, two runs and an RBI. Thomas Hill (1-0) got the win for Mount Olive.

In the nightcap, Imbimbo (5-0) pitched all seven innings with no hits and no walks allowed and six strikeouts. The Braves’ only baserunner came on a fourth-inning error, with the next batter grounding into a double play.

Choboy led off the second frame with a double, with Mike Kenney was hit by a pitch. David Cucci walked to load the bases, and Lane McLean’s two-RBI double to right center would give the Trojans all they would need.

McLean had three hits and four RBIs for Mount Olive and Cucci had a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Kasen McCawley (0-1) took the loss for UNCP.