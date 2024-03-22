ST. PAULS — Nine up, nine down. Perfection.

St. Pauls pitcher Yomaris Vasquez retired every batter she faced, completing a three-inning perfect game as the Bulldogs defeated New Hanover 15-0 at home Thursday.

Vasquez struck out two, while also compiling a 3-for-3 night at the plate with two RBIs.

Hailey Ray was also 3-for-3 with two RBIs for St. Pauls (4-3); Angel Purcell had two doubles and three RBIs, Madison Locklear had two hits and two RBIs and Ke’mya Baldwin had a home run and three RBIs.

New Hanover is 0-7.

St. Pauls opens Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday at home against Red Springs.

Red Springs baseball tops Hoke

The Red Springs baseball team earned an 8-3 nonconference home win over Hoke County Thursday.

Red Springs’ Xzavier Sinclair pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts.

Hoke County (0-9) took a 3-1 lead in the second inning before the Red Devils (4-4) scored seven unanswered runs the rest of the way.

Red Springs hosts Seventy-First on Monday before starting Southeastern league play Tuesday at St. Pauls.

Lady Rams extend winning streak behind Locklear, McLean

Purnell Swett girls soccer players Anileigh Locklear and Josie McLean both recorded hat tricks as the Lady Rams won their seventh straight match to start the season in a 6-0 decision at home against United-8 Conference for South View.

Locklear and McLean both scored three goals with one assist for Purnell Swett (7-0, 4-0 United-8).

Sarah Hunt had two assists and Anyssia Mains and Wren Jacobs both had one assist.

South View is 4-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett hosts Seventy-First on Monday.