Former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams does a trick during a performance at Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

The “Gold” team, consisting of players from Lumberton and Purnell Swett, takes a photo with former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams (22) following Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

The “Blue” team, consisting of players from St. Pauls, Fairmont and Red Springs, takes a photo with former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams (22) following Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

Jashontae Harris, right, is awarded as the game MVP following Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

Naishon Davis, center, is awarded as the game MVP following Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

Participants in the Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game take a group photo with former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams (22) Saturday in Lumberton.

Myasia Simms (20) looks to shoot as Niyah Locklear (24) defends during Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

Gabby Locklear, right, drives towards the basket as Jada McKinnon (3) defends during Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

Naishon Davis, center, drives towards the basket past Chris Bryant (10) and Tim Locklear (1) during Saturday’s Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Where else can you find Lumberton and Purnell Swett players competing on the same team? Or future Division-I offensive lineman Jodi Freeman taking 3s and trying dunks in a game setting?

It all came in good fun as Robeson County’s senior boys basketball players took to the floor one last time in the Robeson Pediatrics Senior All-Star Game at Lumberton.

The Blue team, consisting of players from Fairmont and Red Springs, beat the White team, from Lumberton, Purnell Swett and St. Pauls, 78-67 in Saturday’s exhibition.

“It was a lot of fun to come out here and get some run after the season with my boys, and some other players, and just come out here and compete,” said Fairmont’s Naishon Davis, who scored 14 points and was named the game’s MVP.

Playing in a competitive setting alongside fellow players from rival schools has been a unique feature for the event since it was established in 2019.

“It was amazing, just being able to play with the guys that we compete with in conference,” Purnell Swett’s Freeman said. “That was a great feeling, knowing we could come out here and have some fun without being criticized. … Knowing those guys played at a high playoff caliber, it felt like we could’ve been a team, one big school, we’d be pretty good.”

Red Springs’ Makhi Arthur led the Blue team with 17 points and Fairmont’s Josiah Billings and Gabriel Washington each scored 12.

The White team was led by Freeman, St. Pauls’ Chris Bryant and Lumberton’s Brady Chavis with 13 points apiece. Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard and Purnell Swett’s Tim Locklear each scored nine points and Purnell Swett’s Darius Bethea had eight.

The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Freeman made three triples and attempted to dunk a time or two during the laid-back game.

“I always told Coach Jeremy (Sampson) I was a guard at heart, I just didn’t get my chance to shine,” Freeman said.

Davis earned MVP honors after scoring 10 second-half points, helping lead the Blue team to the win after trailing 35-26 at halftime.

“Just coming out having fun, having confidence, just playing. That’s all, just playing,” Davis said. “It means a lot to come out here and play in front of the fans, supporters.”

The White team took its nine-point halftime lead afer the game was tied 15-15 after the first quarter, with Bryant scoring nine second-quarter points. The Blue team closed to a 51-49 gap at the end of the third quarter before Blue outscored White 29-16 over the final eight minutes.

Harris leads Blue team to girls All-Star win

The fans who came to watch the girls All-Star contest witnessed something that looked a lot like much of the regular season and playoffs: Jashontae Harris scoring at ease.

The St. Pauls guard scored 29 points to earn MVP honors as the Blue team beat the Gold team 48-45.

“I had a lot of fun, just coming together with the other schools and giving everybody time to watch one last time,” Harris said.

The Blue team consisted of players from Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls, facing the Gold team from Lumberton and Purnell Swett.

“It was different but it was also fun, getting to play with different abilities, with some other people,” Harris said.

Charley Whitley scored 17 points for the Gold team, Gabby Locklear had 14 points and Andrea Brown added 11.

Blue’s leading scorer behind Harris was Jada McKinnon with five points.

Blue took a 30-10 lead at halftime behind 16 first-half points from Harris, who opened the scoring with a 30-foot triple and kept it going from there.

“It meant a lot to get out there one more time and play a good game,” Harris said.

Whitley scored 13 second-half points and Gabby Locklear had 12, helping lead the Gold team on a comeback effort that got them as close as one point. Gold cut the lead in half in the third quarter, closing to 39-29, before closing to a 45-44 gap with 59 seconds remaining. Harris hit three of four free-throw attempts in the final minute.

The All-Star contest for the county’s high school seniors, with other players added as necessary to fill out the rosters, is organized by Robeson County Parks and Recreation. The event also included a performance from former Harlem Globetrotter Martez “Dime” Williams.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.