The championship and third-place matches of the girls Robeson Cup soccer tournament have been postponed a second time and will now be held April 20.

The matches were postponed from last Saturday to April 13 due to the threat of inclement weather last week. The Public Schools of Robeson County moved the games back another week on Monday to better accommodate the schedules of the participating teams. The games will be played at Red Springs.

Lumberton and Purnell Swett will meet at 2 p.m. on April 20 in the championship game in a rematch of last year’s tournament final. St. Pauls and Red Springs will meet in the third-place match at noon the same day.

Purnell Swett beat St. Pauls 9-0 and Lumberton defeated Red Springs 2-0 in the semifinals on March 16.