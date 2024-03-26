PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team beat United-8 Conference opponent Seventy-First 11-0 at home on Monday.

With the win the Rams improve to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play this season.

Sarah Hunt scored three goals with three assists for the Lady Rams, Josie McLean had one goal with three assists, Kyndallon Oxendine and Jahna Locklear each had two goals and Aonor Woodlell had one goal and one assist. Wren Jacobs had two assists, Yamile Lopez and Ava Giles each had one goal and Brooklyn Jones and Anileigh Locklear had one assist each.

Seventy-First is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett plays Thursday at Lumberton before an extended stretch without a game over spring break.

Pirates dominate Ashley in nonconference tilt

The Lumberton softball team earned its eighth consecutive win with a 14-4, six-inning home nonconference victory over Ashley Monday.

Ashley (0-11) scored one run in the first and took a 4-1 lead with a three-run third. Lumberton (9-2) scored one run in the second and four in the third to take a 5-4 lead, then exploded for six runs in the fourth. The Pirates added one run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Halona Sampson had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs for the Pirates; she also earned the win in the circle, pitching 3 1/3 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no earned runs with five strikeouts. Ava Hanna started for the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings.

Alyssa Stone and Alona Hanna each had two hits and two RBIs, with Alona Hanna recording a double and a triple and Stone a double. Ava Hanna had two hits with a double and one RBI, Carlee Register had two hits and one RBI, Tiara Stueck had one hit and two RBIs, Cameron Honeycutt had a hit and one RBI and Jaelyn Hammond recorded a hit.

Vayda Lequire, Sawyer Rigdon and Olivia Albertson each had two hits for Ashley; Albertson and Kendall Weaver each had two RBIs.

Emerson Lee took the loss for the Screaming Eagles.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Purnell Swett.