FAIRMONT — Addison Waldo hadn’t even played tennis when she started high school.

After graduation this spring, she’ll take tennis with her to college.

Waldo signed Monday to play collegiately at Methodist University, an NCAA Division-III program in Fayetteville.

“Way bigger than I could ever imagine,” Waldo said. “I’ve always wanted to play college sports, but I didn’t know if tennis was for me, and I just fell in love with the sport. It’s just an honor being able to continue.”

Waldo joins the Monarchs team after a successful high-school career for the Golden Tornadoes; this includes being named Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year in her junior season, winning the conference tournament singles title and reaching the state tournament. She was also All-Conference as a senior, leading Fairmont to the fourth round of the dual-team state playoffs. The Golden Tornadoes won conference championships in each of the last two seasons.

“She knows and has seen what’s at the next level, so I think that will definitely help her when it comes to learning and growing and being up under that pressure,” Fairmont coach Odell Brown said. “They’re getting a dedicated, loyal, hard-working individual; someone who will listen, will buy into the program, and will give it her all, 100%.”

That the success of her and her teammates came after learning the game from scratch when joining the high-school team makes it all the more remarkable.

“It was tough, because all of the team including myself, we’d never played tennis before and it was all very new,” Waldo said. “We just put in a lot of hard work and effort, and there was tears, sweat, everything.”

Attending Methodist, about an hour from Fairmont, allows Waldo to play college tennis without going too far from home.

“It was a plus, because I did want to go far but then I realized if my car breaks down I won’t have to drive five hours (home),” she joked. “And also I’ll be closer to family so they can attend my games.”

Waldo picked Methodist from a crowded field of offers including Guilford, Salem, Alfred, Goucher, Saint Mary, Randolph-Macon, Piedmont and Waynesburg.

“Just the atmosphere and the community that’s built around, I really appreciate it. And the way the coach talked about the team is really something.”

Waldo’s signing provides a plus for the Fairmont tennis program, showing interested players that they, too, can achieve their dreams with the Golden Tornadoes — even if they’ve never played tennis before, like Waldo.

“While she’s going on to the next level it allowed me to be able to see what it takes to get to that next level so that people coming along can see,” Brown said. “I really hope with this, people see that, hey, this is something I can do, people do get accepted to play at the next level from this area and we’ll just get more athletes to participate.”

