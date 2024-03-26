PEMBROKE — Visiting Young Harris registered six hits and scored a pair of runs in the first inning to get control early of the opening game of the doubleheader and defeated the UNC Pembroke softball team 3-1 on Monday at the UNCP Softball Field. The Braves recorded five hits, but left four runners on base during the contest.

The Mountain Lions scored in four different innings, including multiple runs in the third and fourth innings and held off a late seventh inning surge from the Braves to complete the sweep with a 7-5 outcome in the second game of the twinbill. UNCP tallied nine hits but stranded nine runners during the contest.

The Braves will skip town on Wednesday and head to Wilson to face Barton in a Conference Carolinas doubleheader. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Jeffries Field.

Game One

Bailee Brown reached on a fielding error and then stole second in the top of the first inning for the Mountain Lions (16-14, 4-4 CC). Hannah Carey doubled to right field to score Brown. A sacrifice fly from Gracie Hughes scored Carey to give Young Harris an early 2-0 lead.

MaKenna Sibbett had a double and a home run with an RBI for UNCP (14-23, 5-5 CC) and Chloe Locklear recorded a hit. Summer Bullard pitched five innings with five strikeouts, earning a no-decision; Kinsley Sheppard (6-8) took the loss.

Brown had two hits and Hughes and Carey each had a hit and an RBI for Young Harris. Kylie Ferguson (1-5) struck out six in six innings in the circle, earning the win, and Hughes claimed her second save.

Game Two

Young Harris loaded the bases in the third after a pair of singles and a walk. Shelby Duncan knocked an RBI single to center field as Mo Johnson reached on a fielder’s choice to score a run and give the Mountain Lions a 3-1 lead.

Brown drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and advanced to second when Grace Young was hit by a pitch. Carey smacked a double down the left field line to score Brown, as Shelby Duncan drove in two runs with a double to center field to put YHC ahead 6-1.

UNCP’s Jai Deese got the bottom of the seventh inning started with a walk and moved to second with a walk from MaKenna Sibbett. Chloe Locklear singled to the outfield gap to score Deese, as UNCP loaded the bases with a fielder’s choice. A deep fly ball to right field from Olivia Hall scored Sibbett, and a single up the middle from Emma Eckhart plated Locklear.

Hall was 3-for-3 with an RBI for UNCP, Eckhart had two hits and two RBIs and Locklear had a hit and an RBI. Katie Neel (2-4) was the losing pitcher.

Duncan and Carey both had two hits including a double for Young Harris, with Duncan compiling three RBIs and Carey one. Grace Young (3-3) took the win and Emma Black earned her second save.