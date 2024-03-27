PEMBROKE — The Lumberton softball team dominated rival Purnell Swett in a 16-0 four-inning win Tuesday.

Lumberton (10-2, 7-0 United-8 Conference) won its ninth straight game. The Pirates scored three runs in the first, two in the second and 11 in the fourth. Seven of the team’s fourth-inning runs were unearned.

The Pirates outhit Purnell Swett (4-5, 3-3 United-8) 14-1.

Alona Hanna was 4-for-4 for the Pirates with a triple and four RBIs, Alyssa Stone had three hits with a double and three RBIs and Jaelyn Hammond had three hits with a triple. Tiara Stueck had two doubles and four RBIs, Cameron Honeycutt had a double and two RBIs, Ava Hanna had one hit and Halona Sampson had an RBI.

Sampson pitched four innings with one hit allowed and no runs, striking out six to earn the win. She took a perfect game into the fourth before Kamryn Locklear broke it up with a single.

Alexa Lowery was the losing pitcher.

Lumberton is scheduled to play Cape Fear on Wednesday. Purnell Swett plays again on Saturday when it opens the Robeson County Slugfest against Red Springs.

St. Pauls shuts out Red Springs

The St. Pauls softball team defeated Red Springs 11-0 in five innings in both teams’ Southeastern Athletic Conference opener Tuesday in St. Pauls.

Yomaris Vasquez pitched five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks for St. Pauls (5-3, 1-0 Southeastern), allowing only one hit and facing two batters over the minimum. She also had a hit and scored two runs.

Madison Locklear had two hits with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored for the Bulldogs, Hailey Ray had a hit, a steal and two runs and Destiny Norton had a hit and two RBIs.

Red Springs is 3-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The teams meet again Thursday in Red Springs.

Rams third in United-8 golf match

The Purnell Swett boys golf team finished third in Monday’s United-8 Conference golf match at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Hope Mills.

Logan Locklear led the Rams with a round of 84, Jayden Collins shot 88, Jameson Locklear 90, Ben Lowery 97, Elijah Chavis 97 and Landon Hunt 106.