PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, and then scored one run in each of the last four innings to beat Catawba 10-9 in 11 innings Tuesday evening at Sammy Cox Field.

Michael Dolberry II’s RBI single tied it in the bottom of the 10th, and Blake Hinson’s walk-off single ended it in the 11th to give the Braves a big region victory.

The Braves (22-9) improved to 32-29 in the all-time series against the Indians (22-9), while also improving to 17-3 when playing at Sammy Cox Field this season. The Black & Gold also moved to 14-0 on the year when scoring 10+ runs.

UNCP’s Blake Hinson led off the opening frame with a single, and would come around to score on Joey Rezek’s two-run blast to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead. Spencer Faulkner and Carlos Amezquita would each single, before Andrew Jenner scored Faulkner with an RBI single. Jenner was then caught stealing, but not before Amezquita crossed home to give the Braves a 4-0 lead after one complete.

Catawba’s Drew Robertson drove in a eighth-inning run with an RBI ground out, Logan Rogers added a two-RBI double to tie the game at 6, and Parker Styborski provided a pinch-hit RBI single to give Catawba a 7-6 lead. Levi Perrell’s RBI triple added another run to make it 8-6.

Rogers led off the top of the 10th inning with a solo blast to give Catawba a 9-8 lead.

Kody O’Connor reached on a two-out single in the bottom half of the inning, moved to second on a wild pitch, and would score to tie the game once more on Michael Dolberry II’s RBI single to make it 9-9.

An inning later, Faulkner would reach on an error and move up 90 feet on Zane Brockman’s sac bunt. After Andrew Jenner was intentionally walked, Chase Hudson drew a walk to load the bases. Hinson dribbled a two-strike, two-out infield single into no-man’s land to walk it off for the Braves.

Hinson had three hits and an RBI for UNCP, Rezek had a home run and a walk with two RBIs and Ashton Donathan also hit a solo home run for the Braves. Jake Inman (4-1) got the win after 3 1/3 innings of relieft, allowing one run on three hits with a strikeout.

Rogers had three hits including two doubles and a home run and three RBIs for Catawba. Cole Hales had two hits, a walk and an RBI and Jackson Finger had a home run with two RBIs. Hayden Simmerson (2-2) took the loss for the Indians.

The Braves will hit the road this weekend to Due West, S.C., for a Conference Carolinas series at Erskine. Friday’s series opener is set for 2 p.m., with Saturday’s doubleheader slated to begin at 11 a.m.