PEMBROKE — Hard work in the classroom and on the court paid dividends for Kelci Adams and Aniah McManus, who have both been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the second consecutive season that the program has had multiple student-athletes honored on the distinguished list. It is also the second-straight honor for Adams and McManus.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must start in 66 percent of the contests or see action in 90 percent of the total number of games. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50.

A native of Fort Mill, S.C., Adams saw action in all 31 games and averaged 8.6 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. The third team all-conference selection averaged 28.4 minutes per game and set the school record for most three pointers in a single game and season. Adams was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team after helping the Braves to their second consecutive tournament title.

A product of Winston-Salem, McManus started in 29 games and averaged 34.1 minutes each contest. McManus registered 84 assists and 44 steals while shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line. The senior pulled down five or more rebounds 12 different times this season and had five or more assists three different times. McManus surpassed the 100 career steals mark earlier this season and departs Pembroke with 239 career points, 252 rebounds, 216 assists, and 122 steals.