PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett baseball team took over first place in the United-8 Conference and also made an emphatic statement with a 12-0, five-inning victory over Gray’s Creek.

The Rams (6-4, 5-1 United-8) scored four runs in the first inning, three in the third and five in the fourth, while holding Gray’s Creek (8-4, 6-2 United-8) to one hit.

Gray’s Creek won the first meeting between the teams 17-0 on March 5. Purnell Swett won for the second-straight night after Tuesday’s 16-7 victory over Lumberton.

Chandon Sanderson pitched five shutout innings for the Rams, striking out five with two walks to earn the win.

Joseden Oxendine had two hits, three runs and three RBIs for the Rams, Camden Hunt had two hits, one run and three RBIs and Jacob Chavis had two hits and scored twice. Easton Oxendine had a hit and three runs and Waydan McMillan scored twice after two walks and two steals. Sanderson and Jacey Jacobs also had RBIs.

“We picked up where we left off last night (against Lumberton), putting the ball in play, putting the pressure on the defense,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said.

The Rams face Red Springs to open the Robeson County Slugfest at 4 p.m. Saturday at Lumberton.