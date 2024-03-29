PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke 141-pound wrestler Avery Buonocore capped off his impressive freshman season by being named the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division 2 Super Region II Rookie of the Year, the organization announced earlier this week.

The Wilmington native earned the honors after finishing his season 22-8 overall with 16 bonus point victories (12 pins, three technical falls, one major decision), and becomes the first UNCP wrestler to bring home the award. Buonocore finished fourth at the NCAA Super 2 Regional, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the NCAA Championships.

Burkhart competes at Raleigh Relays

Delsin Burkhart finished 181st in the 1500m, while recording a new season best in the process during Day 1 action Thursday at the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State.

Burkhart finished with a time of 3:58.66 in the Division 1-heavy field littered with NCAA All-Americans. Burkhart will be back in action Saturday for Day 3 of the Raleigh Relays, as he competes in the 800m.