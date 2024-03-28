Fairmont’s Myasia Simms, left, signs to play college basketball at Fayetteville Technical Community College during a ceremony Thursday in Fairmont. She is pictured with her mother, Tiffany Bethea.

FAIRMONT — The dream of playing a sport at the collegiate level became reality for two Fairmont athletes Thursday as Dontrel Hughlon and Myasia Simms each signed to play at the next level.

Hughlon will play football at Virginia University Lynchburg and Simms will play basketball at Fayetteville Technical Community College.

“More than anything else in the world, it’s what I wanted to do, so it’s a blessing from God that I get a chance to play at the next level,” Hughlon said.

Hughlon will play for the Dragons, which compete in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

“It’s a small school, so it just fit my personality,” Hughlon said. “It’s a comfortable environment … so it’s perfect.”

Hughlon, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman, had 37 tackles with 13 tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in his senior season with the Golden Tornadoes.

“They’re getting a great guy, a guy with a good work ethic,” Fairmont coach Jeremy Carthen said. “A guy that you can’t replace his personality. A team player first; he’s always the type of guy that’s trying to bring everybody with him, wherever he does go. They’re getting a phenomenal player. Definitely a huge frame; once they get a hold of him and get him in the weight room, they’ll have a staple for their program.”

Hughlon is originally from Newport News, Virginia, making the back to the commonwealth a natural fit.

“Talking to him, he was telling me about how he had moved from area to area, and he found that he wanted to go to an HBCU and he wanted to be back in Virginia, and that was a big plus for us as well because it’s like coming home for him,” said Richard Bonds, Virginia University Lynchburg’s recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach, who was present at Thursday’s signing. “I think his size, his character and his academics — his character is what stood out when he came on his visit.”

Hughlon also had an offer from St. Andrews.

As Carthen looks to rebuild a Fairmont program that’s won two games or less in each of the last four seasons, he hopes seeing a player sign to play at the collegiate level can provide inspiration to other Golden Tornadoes players that it can be done.

“He’s a role model because he’s a go-getter,” Carthen said. “This guy went out there and shopped himself, and he didn’t give up on himself. He’s doing it not just by talking about it, but with his actions. And it’s big to let those guys see someone else sign and go to college to let them know it can happen for them.”

Simms will play at the junior-college level with the Trojans, joining three other Robeson County players — Purnell Swett’s Nyla Mitchell, Lumberton’s Carly Hammonds and Red Springs’ Sydney Bell — who are currently on the FTCC roster.

“To be honest, I didn’t really think I would make it this far, but I did, so that’s good,” Simms said. “I feel like it’ll be easier for me, so I’ll just go there for my next two years and enjoy it.”

Simms averaged 5.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Golden Tornadoes this season as the Golden Tornadoes shared the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship for the second-straight season. This winter, Fairmont also won the Southeastern tournament title and claimed the team’s first Robeson County Shootout championship since 2006.

“It was good and tough, but I’m glad that I got to experience high school basketball, especially with the coaches and the teammates that I had,” Simms said.

“(She’s) a hard worker, definitely a hard worker,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “She’s determined to excel, so that’s one of the things we’ve seen since she’s been here. She never wants to just exist, she’s determined to excel. So they’re getting a hard worker who’s going to compete, without a doubt.”

FTCC was Simms’ only collegiate offer, but she’s glad she’ll attend a school less than an hour’s drive from Fairmont.

“I’ve got to stay close to home; I don’t like going far,” she said.

Simms becomes the Fairmont girls basketball program’s fifth collegiate signee in five years under Thompson.

“It says that the program is headed in the right direction, and that’s getting individuals that’s willing to work towards that goal,” Thompson said. “It’s great; who wouldn’t want to play basketball and do school at the same time.”

