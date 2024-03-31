DUE WEST, S.C. — UNC Pembroke rode another quality start from Jonathon Jacobs and pounded out nine extra-base hits to take an 18-1 win in Game 2 of the series, and then got five scoreless innings from Kasen McCawley in Game 3 while putting up double-digit runs once more on the way to a 15-4 win and a sweep of the series over Erskine.

The Black & Gold held the lead in 24 of the 25 total innings on the weekend, and scored 43 runs in the sweep, the most in a Conference Carolinas series since April 19-20, 2022 against Chowan, when they also hit the 43 run mark.

UNCP (25-9, 10-8 CC) improved to 10-4 all-time against Erskine (16-17, 8-9 CC).

In the first inning of the doubleheader opener, Blake Hinson led off the game with a single, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came around to score on Will Hood’s two-out single to stake the Braves to an early lead. After Hood moved to 3rd on Kody O’Connor’s single, O’Connor was caught stealing, but not before Hood would score to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Spencer Faulkner started the frame with a single, Michael Dolberry II reached on a single of his own, before Isaias Villarreal doubled them both home to add to the lead. Chase Hudson added an RBI double to make it 5-0.

Andrew Jenner and Dolberry would each walk to start a big seventh inning for the Braves, Villarreal struck again with an RBI single, Hudson added an RBI single, while Joey Rezek joined the party with a two-run double. O’Connor added a 3-run blast, while Jenner connected for his first home run of the season to make it 18-1 Braves.

Villarreal had four hits, with two doubles and a home run, and five RBIs for the Braves. Hinson had three hits with a double, three steals and four runs; O’Connor had two hits with a home run and three RBIs and Rezek had two hits with a double and two RBIs. Jacobs (4-0) went six innings, allowing seven hits and one run with three strikeouts.

Josean Sanchez was 3-for-3 for the Flying Fleet with a double and Christian Rivera hit a solo home run. Joe Alegre (3-3) took the loss.

Hinson led off the series finale with a hit by pitch, while Hudson singled to put runners on the corners. A successful double steal jumped the Braves out to another early lead, before O’Connor deposited his second round-tripper of the day to make it 3-0 Braves.

Hudson joined the home run club with a solo blast to lead off the third inning, and a Dolberry RBI walk would stretch the lead to 5-0.

Hudson made it a multi-home run game with another solo shot in the sixth to make it 9-0.

Hinson provided an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, before Hudson stayed ablaze with an RBI single. Rezek would follow with his second home run of the series, a two-run blast to make it 13-3, while Spencer Faulkner tacked on two more with a single to make it 15-3.

Hudson tallied four hits including his two home runs and had a steal and three RBIs. O’Connor had three hits, with a home run and two RBIs. McCawley (1-1) earned his first win after a five-inning scoreless outing, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

Sanchez had two hits with a double and an RBI for Erskine and Jorge Pascual had two hits and two doubles. Alex Heintz (5-3) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will return home to host Coker on Tuesday, April 2, for Autism Awareness Day. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Braves track and field competes at Blue Bear Invitational

The UNC Pembroke track & field teams brought home six top-three finishes, including second-place honors and new personal bests for Gabe Blackwelder (800 meters) and Trent Brown (javelin), to highlight the action Saturday at the Blue Bear Invitational hosted by Livingstone College.

Moureen Kimaiyo was second in the 1500 meters, with Jade Jordan taking third place in the long jump to highlight the women’s side.

On the men’s side, Tyshone Bolden Jr. finished second in the long jump, while Sean Todd came in right behind Blackwelder in the 800 meters to take third to round out the top-three finishers.

All told, 21 new personal bests were established at the event.

The Braves will be back in action Thursday and Friday as the distance runners head to the Colonial Relays hosted by William & Mary, before hosting the Braves Classic on Saturday at Dick & Lenore Taylor Track.

Burkhart wraps up at Raleigh Relays

Delsin Burkhart finished up his action at the Raleigh Relays by finishing 110th in the men’s 800 meters Saturday afternoon at the Paul Derr Track & Field Facility.

Burkhart finished with a time of 1:54.75, and now holds the top two 800-meter times in Conference Carolinas during the outdoor season.