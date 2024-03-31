Red Springs’ T.J. Ellerbe looks to field the ball during Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest first-round game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

Red Springs’ Jaydon Hammonds throws the ball to first base during Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest first-round game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett baseball team didn’t have a good offensive day in its first-round Robeson County Slugfest opener against Red Springs.

But behind strong pitching and defense, the Rams outscored the Red Devils in a low-scoring game, earning a 2-1 win to advance to the semifinals.

“I say it every year, you can throw the records out and you’re going to get everybody’s best,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We had a group coming off prom last night and I think they were still dancing on the floor, the way it looked. We didn’t make any adjustments at the plate, so we grinded and we did what we had to do, and hopefully now they’ll go home, get some rest and we’ll refocus and come back in Monday night and see what we can do.”

Purnell Swett (7-4) will face Heide Trask in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday. Red Springs (5-6) takes on Lumberton in the consolation round at 1 p.m.

The Rams won behind a 5 2/3 inning outing from Aaron Locklear, who allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts.

“I just threw strikes,” Locklear said. “My breaking ball was pretty good; I just trusted the defense.”

Purnell Swett scored two first-inning runs, on an RBI single by Waydan McMillan and an RBI groundout by Joseden Oxendine; that ultimately held up as the Rams bats were held quiet over the rest of the game by Red Springs starter Jayden Blue, who allowed three hits with three strikeouts over six innings.

“Defensively, and Jayden Blue pitching-wise, he did his job, the defense did their job, we’re just lacking the big hit right now and leaving too many guys on,” Red Springs coach Matt Strickland said. “But all in all, I’m proud of how we stepped up and played today, but I just always feel like we’re one hit away. I know my guys are capable of getting the job done; we’ve just got to pick it up offensively.”

Red Springs managed just an infield single over the first three innings, but in the fourth had the bases loaded with no outs. But a double play and a lineout ended the Red Devils’ threat.

Purnell Swett’s defense shined an inning later, particularly that of center-fielder Bladdon Hammonds; he made two diving catches in the fifth inning to rob the Red Devils of potential extra-base hits, keeping the Rams’ lead at 2-0.

Xzavier Sinclair led off the sixth with a single and scored on a Keithan Clark sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 game, but ultimately stranded two baserunners in the inning.

“If you had told me he was going to hold this team of this caliber to two runs, I would’ve said it’s going to be a good ballgame and we’ve got a chance to win,” Strickland said. “The offense just seems like we’ve got to step it up and play as well as the defense and pitching is. We’re right there where we want to be at in a lot of games, but we’re just one hit away, always just one step behind.”

Jacob Chavis entered the game for Purnell Swett and pitched the final four Red Devils batters in order to earn the save.

While Purnell Swett didn’t play its best offensive game Saturday, the Rams advanced to the Slugfest semifinals and kept alive their hopes of a first tournament title since 2019.

“We want it all,” Locklear said. “That’s our goal and we work every day to get there.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles