Lumberton advances to Slugfest title tilt

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Pirates softball team defeated the St. Pauls Bulldogs in the semifinals of the Robeson County Slugfest Monday night as the Pirates bats exploded early, poured on runs and kept the momentum rolling en route to a 13-0 shutout win.

“That was overall a good game for us, we came out hot in the first inning with three or four homeruns,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “So, we’ll take gap to gap and our approach was a lot better than it was Saturday night.”

Lumberton will now look towards the championship game Tuesday night when they take on East Columbus at 7 p.m. The Pirates seek their third title in eight championship-game appearances.

“(East Columbus) has got a good pitcher, and they got some girls that can hit,” Register said. “We’ve just gotta come out and hit like we hit tonight and pitch like we pitched tonight. If we can get a jump on them, it’s a lot easier playing when you’re ahead than when you’re down. That’s a good team and it should be a good game tomorrow night.”

The Bulldogs will face Purnell Swett in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“We missed our spots, Lumberton is a good team their whole lineup one through nine can hit and we knew that they could,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “We’ve just gotta regroup and see where we are at. I’m proud of my girls today, they came out and didn’t fold they continued to play.”

The Pirates got things rolling in the bottom half of the first inning when Aniya Merritt stole home on a throwing error to make it 1-0. Tiara Stueck then added two more runs with a two-run homer. Alona Hanna followed right behind with a solo shot to make it 4-0. Carlee Register managed to bring home a runner on an RBI groundout and Cameron Honeycutt joined the home run party with a solo shot to put Lumberton up 6-0 heading into the second.

After another scoreless inning by the Bulldogs, the Pirates picked things back up with a Jaelyn Hammond single making it 7-0. Halona Sampson went yard on a solo shot in the bottom of the third and a double from Alyssa Stone put the Pirates up 10-0.

“I think there were a lot of things said that really fired us up that was on the field. So, I think that really helped with firing us up,” Stone said. “Our defense has always been really good, so I think just us communicating has really helped us out.”

“(I was) just making sure I kept my hands through the ball,” Sampson said. “The energy coming from the dugout helped push me a lot. I knew this one was gonna be a big win for our team and we’re really excited about it.”

Alona Hanna recorded a double that made it 11-0 Pirates and then Lumberton took advantage of a passed ball to extend their lead to 12-0. A sacrifice fly from Josie Lawson capped off the scoring for the Pirates as they finished off the win in the fifth inning.

Sampson took the win for the Pirates going five innings, surrendering two hits while walking one batter and striking out 10. Yomaris Vasquez took the loss for St. Pauls.

“She is just lights out and when you have a first inning like we did its easier to go out there and start mowing people down and the defense played well behind her as well,” Register said about his pitcher.

“I think my curve, my screw, my spin pitch is helping me mostly on the mound,” Sampson said. “Being able to work both sides of the plate. Being able to get people to chase pitches throughout their counts. Our defense helps us out a lot. Our outfield runs down balls, infield making plays and it takes some pressure off.”

Gators Roll Past Rams Late

The Purnell Swett Rams softball team fell to the East Columbus Gators in the semifinals of the Robeson County Shootout Monday afternoon after a tied ballgame heading into the late innings quickly turned in the Gators’ favor as they were able to make plays to come away with a 4-1 win.

“It was a good game,” Purnell Swett coach Will Deese said. “It was 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth. We just didn’t hit the ball, we put it in play and just couldn’t get those big hits. Braci (Woods) pitched well but it was a good game, good team, and a good pitching duel there for most of the game.”

In the bottom of the third, Gracie Coyle got things going for the Gators with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. The Gators held that lead heading into the top of the fifth, where the Rams tied the game thanks to a Jayla Graham double.

“We were making the plays defensively and doing things that we needed to do, Braci got outs when we needed them and it’s always good when your defense backs up your pitcher, so good game by everyone,” Deese said.

Coyle stepped up again for the Gators, this time with an RBI double in the bottom half of the fifth to give the 2-1 lead to East Columbus. Mackenzi Clemmons followed with a single to make it 3-1. East Columbus finished off the inning taking advantage of a wild pitch to take a 4-1 lead heading into the sixth. The Gators managed to close the Rams out in the sixth and the seventh to advance to the championship game.

East Columbus will face Lumberton in the tournament final Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Gators will look to become the second-straight out-of-county team to win the event after South Brunswick’s title last year.

Purnell Swett will face off with St. Pauls in the third-place game Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Woods took the loss for the Rams going 4 1/3 innings pitched giving up seven hits and four runs while striking out one and walking two; Kamryn Locklear relived Woods and went 1 2/3 innings pitched and gave up one hit and struck out four and walked two.

For the Gators, Coyle got the win after going seven innings giving up three hits and one run while striking out five and walking five.