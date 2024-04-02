Fairmont’s Parker Chavis, left, dives back into first base as St. Pauls’ Jaylen Jacobs (11) prepares to field a pickoff throw during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest consolation-round game in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Trevon Moore throws the ball to first base during Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest consolation-round game against Red Springs in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — After twice falling behind by multiple runs, the Lumberton baseball team came from behind to tie Red Springs in the sixth and walked off the Red Devils in the seventh in a 10-9 win in the Robeson County Slugfest consolation round Monday.

“Our goal this game was just to find ourselves, find what we’re doing,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “It doesn’t matter how you win as long as you win; it wasn’t the prettiest, but we found a way to win, we battled. There’s still a lot of things we’ve got to clean up.”

Lumberton (7-5) will face St. Pauls in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Red Springs (5-7) is eliminated from the Slugfest.

Tied at 9-9 in the seventh, Shaun Henderson reached on a walk for the Pirates. He stole second and reached third on a Red Devils error before beating the throw home on Chatler Maynor’s infield single to score the winning run.

“I saw I had a runner in scoring position and knew I had to get him over,” said Maynor, who had four hits and two RBIs. “Austin (Thorndyke) did the job and moved him to third, and my job to (get him home).”

“(Maynor) has been swinging the bats good and I think our bats have been swinging good altogether,” McLamb said. “We’ve just been having letdowns defensively.”

Lumberton tied the game in the seventh on a Brody Stueck pinch-hit sacrifice fly to score Maynor, who reached on a double. Tashaun Stocks was hit by a pitch to score a run earlier in the frame.

“We had a couple mistakes on defense that cost us,” Red Springs coach Matt Strickland said. “We’re a very young team; I’m proud of how we played today and I’m proud of how we played on Saturday. We played two big teams and we came up just a little short. Offensively we stepped up today and did a better job, and if we play cleaner baseball we win that game.”

Trevon Moore joined Maynor as a Pirate with multiple hits, tallying two with an RBI. Damian Robinson and Stocks each had one hit and one RBI, with Robinson scoring a run; Noah Britt and Thorndyke each had one hit and two runs.

Tim Hammonds had two hits and four RBIs for the Red Devils, Keithan Clark had two hits with one RBI and two runs and Xzavier Sinclair had one hit, one RBI and three runs.

Lumberton starter J.T. Hepler gave up three earned runs and struck out four in four innings; Kaiden Hall and Tashaun Stocks each pitched in relief, with Stocks earning the win after 1 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Sinclair pitched six innings for Red Springs, striking out six, before Jaydon Hammonds pitched the seventh and took the loss.

Red Springs scored two runs in the first inning, on a Clark steal of home and a fielder’s choice groundout by Tim Hammonds. Lumberton answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, with Maynor coming home on a wild pitch and Robinson stealing home.

The Red Devils took a 6-2 lead with three runs in the third and one in the fourth. A Jaydon Hammonds sacrifice fly and a Tim Hammonds two-RBI single made it 5-2 before a Keithan Clark RBI single in the fourth.

The Pirates struck for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Trevon Moore and Maynor brought home runs with RBI singles, Robinson drew a bases-loaded walk and a fielder’s choice with an error brought home two more.

Red Springs’ 9-7 lead came after three runs in the top of the seventh, with a Xzavier Sinclair game-tying RBI single, a wild pitch to score T.J. Ellerbe and a run brought home on a Tim Hammonds groundout.

While the Pirates have a game still to play in the Slugfest, Red Springs will prepare for the resumption of conference play when the Red Devils face Clinton in a two-game series next week, with a makeup game against St. Pauls also scheduled.

“We’re playing well; we’re playing exactly how I want to be playing heading into the beginning of conference, and I think we’re going to be just fine,” Strickland said.

Two big innings boost Bulldogs past Tornadoes

Two four-run innings sent St. Pauls past Fairmont 9-6 in the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest Monday at Lumberton.

“I’m proud of the guys for the win; they played very hard and had energy the whole day,” St. Pauls coach Bladen Strickland said. “Survive and advance; we’ve got one more game this week and then the focus is on conference.”

St. Pauls will face Lumberton in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Monday. Fairmont, the 2023 Slugfest champions, is eliminated from the tournament.

Fairmont led 2-1 after the third inning on the strength of a Nehemiah Chavis RBI single and a Jayden Hunt RBI groundout; St. Pauls scored a third-inning run on a Golden Tornadoes error.

St. Pauls’ first four-run frame gave the Bulldogs a 5-2 fourth-inning lead. Runs scored on an error, a balk, a fielder’s choice and a Theophilus Setzer RBI single.

“Snowballs can happen in the win column and in the losing column,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “The problem is, it’s easier for it to happen in the losing column, because you lose confidence … in yourselves, in your coaches, in your teammates, and it’s hard to get that confidence back. Errors, they’ve kind of been our Achilles heel all season long.”

Fairmont tied the game at 5-5 with a three-run fifth, with RBIs from Austin Locklear and Jacob Jacobs and a run scored on an error.

The Bulldogs took the lead for a good with a four-run sixth; two runs scored on wild pitches, one when Aiden Lowery was hit by a pitch and one on a fielder’s choice.

“That’s what we preach, try to put pressure on everybody we play and hopefully they can beat themselves,” Bladen Strickland said.

Fairmont scored once and got the tying runs on base in the top of the seventh, with a run coming home on an error and the Tornadoes loading the bases with two outs. But Cameron McNeill came on in relief and got the final out for St. Pauls.

Six Bulldogs recorded one hit each and four had one RBI; Jayden Parker, Calien McNeill and Jaylen Jacobs all scored twice for St. Pauls.

Nehemiah Chavis had two hits and an RBI for Fairmont, Mynkoda Smith had two hits with one run, Austin Locklear had one hit, one RBI and two runs and Jacob Jacobs had a hit and an RBI.

Calien McNeill, who left Saturday’s start after one inning for St. Pauls, pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts, earning the win. Parker Chavis allowed four runs with five strikeouts over four innings and was the losing pitcher.

St. Pauls will play on the final day of the Slugfest Tuesday, but Fairmont’s next two games are also against the Bulldogs in a two-game Southeastern Athletic Conference series starting next Tuesday.

“Right now they’re one up on us, so that gives them a lot of confidence going into next week,” Kelly Chavis said. “They beat us 9-6, so I know if I was wearing their shoes I’d have a little bit of confidence, ‘we just beat this team,’ and at this point they saw our two best pitchers, and if they can beat our two best, I guess the sky could be the limit for them.”

Fairmont softball routs Red Springs

A 10-run third inning helped the Fairmont softball team to a 16-3 win over Red Springs in the consolation round of the Robeson County Slugfest Monday in Lumberton.

Fairmont (2-7) will face Hoke County in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Tuesday; Red Springs (3-5) is eliminated from the tournament.

Fairmont scored three runs in the first and two in the second before its 10-run explosion in the third; the Golden Tornadoes added one more run in the fourth. Red Springs scored two runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Mary Johanna Cummings had three hits, including a double and a triple, and three RBIs for Fairmont. Layla Hunt and Skyler McNeill each had three hits and an RBI, with McNeill’s day including a double. Kimberleigh Stevens had a double and two RBIs, Zoe Chavis had a hit and an RBI, Taylor Bullock had a hit and Kensley Newberry had two RBIs.

Telinda Pate had two hits and an RBI for Red Springs, Ava Goins had a hit and an RBI and Makayla Hunt had a hit.

Chavis started for Fairmont and gave up two runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched with three strikeouts; Layla Hunt pitched the final 2 1/3 innings with one hit and one unearned run allowed with four strikeouts, earning the win. Pate took the loss for Red Springs.

Red Springs plays next Tuesday at Clinton.

Hoke County hangs on to beat North Brunswick

A seven-run cushion entering the bottom of the seventh was just enough for the Hoke County softball team as North Brunswick scored six in its last at-bat but fell just short of a comeback in a 10-9 Bucks win in the Robeson County Slugfest consolation round Monday.

Hoke County (8-5) will face Fairmont in the fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. North Brunswick (3-10) is eliminated from the Slugfest.

Hoke County scored two runs in the first, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 7-0 lead; North Brunswick cut the lead to 7-3 with a three-run fifth. The Bucks scored three in the top of the seventh to lead 10-3 before the Scorpions plated six runs in the bottom half, and had the bases loaded with two outs before a flyout ended the game.

Niyah Jones, McKenzie Freeman and Bailey Mass had two hits each for the Bucks; Kalea Parker had a double and three RBIs, Chayna Locklear had a hit with two RBIs, Alyssa Cascavilla had a double and one RBI and Chica Amador had one RBI.

Gracie Christianson had three hits with a double for North Brunswick and Alana Hill and Adrianna Gomez each had two hits with Gomez earning two RBIs. Hanna Robinson, Ava Moore and Jamya Hansley each had one hit and one RBI and Jordan Dubree had a triple.

Adriana Miller pitched 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts for Hoke County, earning the win; Niyah Jones recorded the final out to earn the save. Shayla Hunt allowed two earned runs for North Brunswick and took the loss.

