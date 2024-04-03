Members of the Robeson County Slugfest All-Tournament team take a group picture after the tournament’s conclusion Tuesday. Pictured, from left, are Red Springs’ Tim Hammonds, Fairmont’s Mynkoda Smith, St. Pauls’ Jayden Jacobs, Purnell Swett’s Joseden Oxendine and Waydan McMillan and North Brunswick’s Aydean White, Braden Lanier and tournament MVP Cody Callahan. All-Tournament selections not pictured are Heide Trask’s Cooper Uhland, Hoke County’s Owen Autry and Lumberton’s Chatler Maynor.

North Brunswick’s Cody Callahan, left, is presented with the Robeson County Slugfest MVP by Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr., right, following Tuesday’s tournament championship game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Chandon Sanderson (15) throws the ball towards first baseman Gavin Jones (16) during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship against North Brunswick in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Joseden Oxendine throws the ball towards second base during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship against North Brunswick in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Easton Oxendine bats as the sun sets over Finley Read Field during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship against North Brunswick in Lumberton.

North Brunswick’s Cody Callahan puts the ball in play during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest championship against Purnell Swett in Lumberton. Callahan was named tournament MVP.

LUMBERTON — As North Brunswick came to Lumberton for three days to play in the Robeson County Slugfest baseball tournament, the Scorpions were the outsiders. While they never played against tournament host Lumberton in the event, it might has well have been three road games, facing two county teams and nearby Hoke County.

But the Scorpions this season are no stranger to traveling to play ball, having played just twice at home so far this spring due to construction at their home field.

“The kids are used to it and they’re using it as an underdog mentality,” North Brunswick coach Terrence Jackson said. “They’re using this and putting a chip on their shoulder, and they’re thriving right now.”

North Brunswick, indeed, proved to be the spoiler at Robeson County’s signature spring sports competition, with the Scorpions beating Purnell Swett 3-1 to claim the title Tuesday.

“I think this team’s really come together these last three games, and we’re continuing to be better,” North Brunswick’s Braden Lanier said. “I just hope we can keep this train rolling and moving on like a team, and I think we’ll be really good.”

North Brunswick (10-3) becomes the fifth out-of-county program to win the baseball Slugfest, joining Marlboro County (1993), Terry Sanford (2000), Hoke County (2009-10) and Southern Lee (2022). Purnell Swett (8-5) played in its 15th Slugfest championship game, a record total over the 30 tournaments held, but its first since 2019, when the Rams beat North Brunswick.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “A couple of weeks ago people were writing us off, and I told them about the fourth inning, there’s six other teams that would love to be right here where you guys are at. And they competed. … You win some, you lose some; you’d love to win it, but we were glad to be back in it and be competing at 7 o’clock on this day.”

Lanier didn’t allow a hit in his 5 1/3 innings on the mound for North Brunswick, allowing one run with six strikeouts and six walks.

“I really wanted to focus on — my last couple of outings I’ve been walking a couple of people and I really just wanted to dial in and get those strikeouts and just keep moving forward,” Lanier said.

Zach Ashmore got one out in the sixth — and allowed the Rams’ first hit, a Jacob Chavis infield single — before Cody Callahan came in to get the final four outs for the Scorpions.

“(Lanier) threw it, he kept us off balance and we didn’t make any adjustments; then they brought the flame-thrower (Callahan) in,” Lamb said.

“Braden, he’s been our No. 1 guy essentially, him and Cody,” Jackson said. “Day in, day out, they come in and they work hard; they work hard in our bullpen, and he’s been that guy for us. He’s not afraid of the moment. He lives for it.

North Brunswick led 3-0 in the sixth when Easton Oxendine, Camden Hunt and Chandon Sanderson walked to load the bases with two outs. Chavis beat on a ground ball to the right side to break up both the no-hit bid and shutout, bringing home Easton Oxendine to make it 3-1.

Callahan entered, getting a flyout to get out of the inning before fanning three Rams in the seventh, working around an Easton Oxendine single that brought the tying run to the plate.

“Just putting that dog mentality on and getting the job done,” said Callahan, the tournament MVP. “I know my role sometimes, coming in the game, and I’ve got to get the job done, and I think I did that tonight.”

Despite being no-hit into the sixth, Purnell Swett had other chances to score throughout the game, stranding 11 baserunners in the game including two or more four times.

“We had a couple opportunities with baserunners; we ran ourselves out of one inning, and we just didn’t get the hit,” Lamb said.

North Brunswick also stranded two in each of the first two innings, but struck for two runs in the third. After loading the bases with no outs, a Lanier sacrifice fly and an Asher Goodwin RBI groundout gave the Scorpions a 2-0 lead.

An unearned run came home for the Scorpions in the fourth, with a two-out error allowing Callahan to reach before Aydean White tripled to left to bring Callahan around to score, making it a 3-0 game.

“We had a couple of defensive blunders and kind of gave them a couple,” Lamb said. “But other than that — you look on the other end and we made a couple of outstanding defensive plays. And their shortstop went in the hole and made a web gem of a play. You tip your hats, they made the plays.”

Callahan claimed MVP with seven hits, three runs and two RBIs in three tournament games in addition to his championship-game save on the mound.

“I think playing with a chip on your shoulder, that underdog mentality is very big,” Callahan said. “I’ve been playing with it my whole life, and I think it’s made me very successful and this team very successful in this tournament.”

White had two hits, a run and an RBI for the Scorpions; he and Lanier joined Callahan as All-Tournament selections.

Joseden Oxendine and Waydan McMillan earned All-Tournament honors for the Rams.

Rams starter Jacob Chavis took the loss after allowing two earned runs on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Gavin Jones pitched 1 1/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief.

While the Rams finished in second in the Slugfest, falling short of their goal to win it, Lamb hopes the experience gained can be beneficial when the team resumes its season next week after spring break.

“All three days (of the Slugfest) we had to compete,” Lamb said. “That’s what it’s about this time of year; you hope you grow, get better, and now these guys get a few days off to step back and enjoy their spring break. … Hopefully we’re ready to make a strong finish. We had a goal to get to the championship and try to win it; we came up short there, but hopefully we can reach our other goal of winning the conference, we’ll see. It’s up to those boys.”

That quest continues Tuesday when the Rams travel to Cape Fear.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.