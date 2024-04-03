Lumberton’s Trevon Moore puts the ball in play during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest fifth-place game against St. Pauls in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Tashaun Stocks, left, throws the ball towards second base past St. Pauls batter Joshua Garner (12) during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest fifth-place game in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Chloe Chavis puts the ball in play during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest third-place game against St. Pauls in Lumberton.

St. Pauls’ Ke’Mya Baldwin (7) beats the tag of Purnell Swett’s Nyla Johnson, left, to score during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest third-place game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — A wild, back-and-forth affair as the St. Pauls and Purnell Swett softball teams met for third place in the Robeson County Slugfest ended with the Bulldogs celebrating a walk-off, 14-13 win over the Rams Tuesday in Lumberton.

St. Pauls (7-4) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Angel Purcell, who reached on a walk, came home from third on a wild pitch.

Purnell Swett (5-7) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 13-13. Nyla Johnson led off with a single and ultimately scored on a wild pitch, Chloe Chavis came home on a Kiersten Strickland RBI groundout and pinch-runner Sonata Oxendine scored the game-tying run on a Jayla Graham RBI single.

St. Pauls led 3-2 after on inning and 5-2 after the second; Purnell Swett took a 6-5 lead with a four-run third, but the Bulldogs retook the lead 12-6 after a seven-run fourth. Purnell Swett scored four runs to close to 12-10 in the sixth before St. Pauls added a run in the bottom half to make it 13-10.

“Biggest thing is, like I tell the girls, you’ve got to persevere,” St. Pauls coach Phillip Tyler said. “If you make an error, you’ve got to try to forget about that and go on to the next play. Coming out, we hit the ball pretty good.”

Kayla Williams had three hits including a double and four RBIs for St. Pauls, and was named to the All-Tournament team. Roni Hightower also had three hits, with a double and a triple, and one RBI. Purcell had two doubles and two RBIs, Hailey Ray had two doubles and an RBI and Aniyah Locklear, Ke’Mya Baldwin and Jerzey Jacobs each recorded hits for the Bulldogs.

Jayla Graham had three hits including a double with five RBIs for Purnell Swett, and was an All-Tournament selection. Johnson had two hits with a double and two RBIs; Chloe Chavis had a double and an RBI, Lanna Haggans had a hit and an RBI, Kamryn Locklear tripled, Strickland had an RBI and Alexa Lowery had one hit.

Williams got the win for St. Pauls, going 6 2/3 innings in relief after starter Yomaris Vasquez left with injury in the first inning. Kamyrn Locklear, who struck out five and pitched the complete game.

Tyler was pleased with the Bulldogs’ tournament result ahead of the resumption of Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday at Fairmont.

“We’ve still got things to work on, but like I told them, their ninth-grade year for a lot of the kids, we were 0-2, last year 1-2, this year we went 2-1. So its a process; we’ve just got to continue to get better. It should help us going back into conference play.”

Purnell Swett returns to United-8 Conference play Tuesday at Cape Fear.

Robinson, Pirates shut out Bulldogs for fifth place

Lumberton right-hander Damian Robinson held St. Pauls to three hits over six shutout innings Tuesday as the Pirates beat the Bulldogs 4-0 in the Robeson County Slugfest fifth-place game.

“That’s the best he’s pitched all year,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “I told him earlier, I want to see the Damian from last year. That was his best outing so far, so hopefully that carries over into conference play.”

Robinson walked four and struck out 11 for the Pirates in his strong outing.

“Just letting it ride, just trusting my defense behind me,” Robinson said. “That really helps a lot, just throwing strikes and not trying to strike people out.”

Lumberton (8-5) scored four runs in the third inning for the game’s only scoring. The inning included a double steal to score Austin Thorndyke took home on a double steal and a Brennan Griffen single to bring home two runs.

St. Pauls (5-7) saw its best scoring chance in the fifth, with two on and nobody out, but a poorly executed squeeze play and two strikeouts ended the frame.

“With an offense that’s struggling, we’ve got to execute. … We’ve just got to grow up. I’ve still got a lot of faith in my team,” St. Pauls coach Bladen Strickland said. “There’s still a lot of bright in that loss. They are a 4A school — it’s not really an excuse but we can compete with anybody whenever our heads are right, in my opinion.”

Trevon Moore and Manny Alba had two hits each for Lumberton. Chatler Maynor had a hit and scored a run, and was named to the All-Tournament team.

Jayden Jacobs had two hits for St. Pauls and was named an All-Tournament selection.

Lumberton resumes United-8 Conference play Tuesday at Jack Britt.

“We needed this win,” Robinson said. “We’ve been swinging the bats better, so we hope that will come around, but the defense looked way better today and if we keep playing like that it’s going to be great.”

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at Southeastern Athletic Conference foe Clinton before a makeup game Apr. 10 at Red Springs.

Hoke County softball tops Fairmont in extras

Tuesday’s fifth-place game in the Robeson County Slugfest required extra innings to be decided, with Hoke County earning a 7-6 win in eight innings over Fairmont.

Fairmont (2-8) led 3-2 before Hoke County (9-5) scored two runs in the sixth for a 4-3 lead. Fairmont then scored three runs in the seventh for a 6-4 lead, then Hoke County scored twice in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 6-6.

Hoke County won in the eighth with a run scored by Bella Parker on a Fairmont error.

The Bucks tied the game after RBI singles by Adriana Miller and Makayla Freeman in the seventh.

Fairmont’s three-run seventh came from a pinch-hit RBI single for Gabryell Stackhosue, a run on an error and a Layla Hunt RBI groundout.

Mary Johanna Cummings had two hits and an RBI for Fairmont, Zoee Chavis had a double and an RBI and Stackhouse and Hunt each had a hit and an RBI.

Kalea Parker had two hits with an RBI for Hoke County, Freeman had a hit and three RBIs and Chica Amador and Adriana Miller each had a hit and an RBI.

Miller pitched eight innings with 10 strikeouts and earned the win for Hoke County; Layla Hunt threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Both hurlers earned All-Tournament selections.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls Tuesday.

Heide Trask beats Hoke County for third place

The Heide Trask baseball team scored in each of the first four innings then blew the game open in the sixth in a 9-3 win over Hoke County in the Robeson County Slugfest’s third-place game.

Heide Trask (3-7) scored one run in the first, two in the second and one each in the third and fourth, taking a 5-1 lead; Hoke County (2-14) scored run run in the third. The Bucks scored two runs in the top of the sixth to cut the lead to 5-3, but the Titans scored four in the bottom half.

Cooper Uhland pitched five innings allowing three hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts, and also had two hits and two RBIs for the Titans; he was named to the All-Tournament team.

Trey Cheatham had four hits with two runs for the Titans, Matix Wiler had three hits, Kyle Donaldson had two hits and an RBI and Phil Williams scored two runs.

Jayden Hollingsworth had an RBI for Hoke County; six Bucks had one hit apiece. Owen Autry earned All-Tournament honors for the Bucks.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.