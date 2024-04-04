PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke graduate student Scott Joll put the final touches on his historic season, as he earned the Division 2 Most Dominant Wrestler Award, Most Falls Award, and Gregorian Award following the completion of the NCAA Championships.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania native finished his season with a 35-1 overall record and a third-place finish at 174 pounds, and becomes the first non-national champion wrestler to win the Most Dominant Award. Joll led the country with his 17 pins against D2 competition to win the Most Falls Award, and brought home the Gregorian Award for good measure, as well, after recording the most pins in the least amount of time at the NCAA Championships.

Joll’s collegiate wrestling journey ends with 85 career wins and 33 pins.

A successful season in the pool and in the classroom paid dividends for senior Mariel Mencia Martiez, as she was named as the women’s swimming Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year, league officials announced Wednesday.

The scholar-athlete awards, presented by Hudl, are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs and Awards Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

The announcement marks the third straight season that the program has had the scholar-athlete of the year recipient. It is the second consecutive recognition for Menica Martinez, as Gillian Manning earned the program’s first honor following the 2021-22 season.

A native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Mencia Martinez graduated with a 3.61 grade point average with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and currently holds a 4.0 grade point average obtaining a master’s degree in sports administration.

Mencia Martinez helped the Black & Gold to the program’s first Conference Carolinas Championship title in February. The senior won the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Freestyle titles at the Conference meet, while swimming a leg on the 200-yard Medley, 200-yard Freestyle and 400-yard Medley relay teams that also won conference titles. Mencia Martinez departs Pembroke holding seven of the program’s school records.