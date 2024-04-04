LUMBERTON — Eight local wrestlers, including seven from Lumberton High School, earned All-State honors from HighSchoolOT when the publication released its selections this week.

Lumberton boys wrestlers Jackson Buck and Travelian Hall earned first-team selections and Matthew Foil and James Ellison earned third-team honors.

Pirates girls wrestlers Wyntergale Oxendine and Teresa Canady took first-team laurels and Janya Rolland was a second-team selection. Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford earned an honorable-mention selection.

Buck, the 4A state champion at 190 pounds, earned his third selection to the HighSchoolOT All-State team. He finished 57-0 in his senior campaign, pinning Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan in the state championship match on Feb. 17.

Hall, a sophomore, is the 4A state champion at 106 pounds; he won the state title by forfeit when his championship-match opponent failed to make weight the morning of the match. He was 46-10 this season.

Oxendine completed a 38-0 season by pinning Havelock’s Nyema George to win the girls 235-pound state championship. She pinned her opponent in every contested match this season.

Canady (43-4) earned first-team honors after finishing second at the state championship, where she was pinned by fellow first-team selection Leah Edwards of East Rowan.

Rolland (38-11) earned second-team honors on the strength of a third-place finish at the girls state championship in the 185-pound class. This was her first season of competitive wrestling.

Foil (57-6) and Ellison (60-3) each earned third-team selections after finishing third at the 4A state championship, Foil at 157 pounds and Ellison at 175.

The honorable mention for the Rams’ Crawford (36-7) comes after a sixth-place finish at 132 at the state championship.

All four first-team honorees also finished first at NCHSAA regionals in February, as did Foil, Ellison and Crawford; Rolland was second.

Lumberton’s girls won the team championship and the Pirates boys placed second in the team competition at the NCHSAA state tournament.