PEMBROKE — Postseason accolades continued for the UNC Pembroke swimming team on Friday when four student-athletes — Chiara Ambrosi, Gretchen Gillenwater, Audrey Jacobs, and Mariel Mencia Martinez — were all named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team.

The announcement marked the second consecutive season that the Black & Gold has been represented on the distinguished list. However, Friday’s announcement marks the most student-athletes honored for their academic achievements.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must compete in four competitions or finish in the top eight at their respective conference meet. A student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50.

A native of Gorizia, Italy, Ambrosi maintains a 3.91 cumulative grade point average as an exercise and sports science major at UNCP, while in-state product Gillenwater holds a 3.63 GPA as a geo-environmental studies major. A chemistry major, Jacobs maintains a 3.89 GPA, as Mencia Martinez holds a 3.61 GPA as a business administration major at UNC Pembroke.