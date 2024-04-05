PEMBROKE — A trio of conference championships and divisional championships, as well as a pair of tournament runner-up finishes, has the UNC Pembroke athletics department comfortably sitting atop the Joby Hawn Cup standings after the conclusion of the winter sports season, the Conference Carolinas office announced Thursday.

With bonus points abundant, the Braves earned bonus points thanks to league titles by the men’s and women’s basketball teams, as well as swimming team. The wrestling team and men’s indoor track & field team each claimed a runner-up finish in the conference tournament for a bonus point apiece as well.

UNCP sits atop of the over standings at 104.4 percent – more than 30 percentage points ahead Belmont Abbey who is in second place, and more than 35 percentage points ahead of Francis Marion who sits in third place.

The story is the same on the men’s side where the Black & Gold leads the pack with 106.6 percent, and is ahead of Belmont Abbey who sits at 73.5 percent. On the women’s side, the Braves sit in first with 102.7 percent, and stay in front of North Greenville, who are positioned in second place with 72.7 percent.

The Joby Hawn Cup is the annual all-sports award for Conference Carolinas. Hawn Cup points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport. The institution that finishes in first place is awarded points equal to the number of institutions that sponsor the sport. The institution that finishes in second place is awarded one less point than first place, the institution that finishes in third place is awarded one less point than second place and the process continues until the institution that finished in last place is awarded one point.

In addition, bonus points are awarded to the tournament champion (two bonus points) and runner-up finisher (one bonus point). The total points earned from all sports for each institution is divided by the total possible points (excluding bonus points) for each institution based on sports sponsorship for each participating sport. Institutions are ranked by the resulting ratio of points earned to possible points.

The Hawn Cup is named after H.C. “Joby” Hawn, who in 1962 became the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and now Conference Carolinas. Following his retirement from the conference in 1976, Conference Carolinas began awarding the Hawn Cup annually in his honor.

UNCP Hall Of Fame Committee announces policy update

A meeting of the UNC Pembroke Athletics Hall of Fame Committee earlier this month resulted in a change to the retired jersey policy. The update was passed unanimously and is effective May 1, 2024.

In 2019 all matters pertaining to jersey retirement and Hall of Fame selection were streamlined under the committee’s purview. The Athletics Hall of Fame Committee voted to align the retired jersey nomination process closely with the Hall of Fame nomination process, implementing an internal nomination process to complement the existing external submissions.

The committee reaffirmed its desire that once a jersey has been retired, that number will stay out of circulation. Members did acknowledge the need to monitor this inventory impact for the future. All suggested criteria will remain the same for jersey retirement eligibility.

“A jersey retirement is the ultimate honor, and I share the sentiments of the committee that the approval of such an honor will be a rare occurrence.”

Jersey retirement nominations shall be accepted from the public through a standard nomination form. The nomination form is open throughout the year, but April 30 is the cutoff date for candidates to be considered for any given year.

The 45th Annual UNCP Athletics Hall of Fame Class is expected to be announced by late-July.