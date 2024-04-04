LUMBERTON — One function of the Robeson County Slugfest is to provide bragging rights to the teams who emerge victorious from the three days of competition in which the tournament is played each spring.

The Lumberton softball team has been far and away the best team in Robeson County for the last two seasons — but while they could boast in the program’s other numerous recent accomplishments, bragging rights from the Slugfest hadn’t yet been earned.

After Tuesday night, they now own those too.

Lumberton dominated the final two games of the tournament, with run-rule victories over St. Pauls and East Columbus, after a walk-off win over North Brunswick in Saturday’s tournament opener, propelling the tournament hosts to a third Slugfest championship, having also won in 2017 and 2019. The program was just 2-5 in previous championship-game appearances, but left little doubt from the outset in Tuesday’s rout of East Columbus. The win comes after a title-game defeat by South Brunswick last year.

The Pirates are now 13-2 on the season — winners of 12 straight after a 1-2 start — and will resume conference play next week with a 7-0 mark in the United-8 to go with their Slugfest hardware.

Contributions to the title came from up and down the roster, far beyond just the three picked to the All-Tournament team.

Aniya Merritt won tournament MVP, going 10-for-12 at the plate with six runs scored and nine stolen bases and hitting the walkoff triple to beat North Brunswick. Her already-high batting average rose nearly 100 points during the tournament, now at .565 for the season.

Those numbers are terrific without context, but become all the more remarkable when considering she was playing the event just days after her brother Jacoby’s death. This scribe personally heard the words “tough” and “storybook” said around campus as witnesses described Merritt’s on-field play in the face of her off-field circumstances.

Halona Sampson pitched 17 innings in the tournament, allowing just nine hits and three earned runs with 28 strikeouts, and had two hits offensively including a home run in the semifinals. Alyssa Stone had five hits, including three extra-base hits, and four RBIs in the tournament. Sampson and Stone each earned All-Tournament selections.

Those three are all part of the stellar senior class leading the way for the Pirates, which also includes Alona Hanna, who had four hits, including three extra-base hits and one home run, five RBIs, six runs and two steals in the tournament, and Tiara Stueck, who had two hits with a home run and four RBIs.

Underclassmen contributed too: Jaelyn Hammond had eight hits, seven steals, two RBIs and five runs and Cameron Honeycutt had four hits, with a home run and four of her five tournament RBis coming in the championship game.

The combination of quality and quantity on the Pirates roster is why they’ve been so successful the last two seasons, with this year’s Slugfest title adding to the shared regular-season conference championship and a program-record 23 wins last season. And it’s what will continue to carry them with the prospect of more triumphs on the horizon.

A couple hundred feet away on Finley Read Field, Robeson County’s current best baseball program fell just short of those same bragging rights as Purnell Swett lost the championship game to North Brunswick, with an out-of-county team claiming the Shootout baseball title for the second time in the last three years.

The Rams entered the tournament on an offensive hot streak, scoring 28 runs in the previous two games against Lumberton and Gray’s Creek to take over first place in the United-8 Conference. In the Slugfest, it was the Rams’ pitching and defense that shined, as the offense largely cooled off. Even without scoring many runs, outside of one inning late in Monday’s semifinal win over Heide Trask, the Rams were right there to try and win their first Slugfest title since 2019, potentially just one hit away from a different outcome.

Facing a strong Wilmington-area team like North Brunswick is also something that will help the Rams moving forward into the second half of conference play and beyond, coach Jeff Lamb said, as will playing in a dogfight in all three Slugfest games, winning two of them.

North Brunswick, meanwhile, is the one with the Slugfest’s baseball bragging rights. The Scorpions are a deep team both at the plate and on the mound, and are now 10-3 this season.

If there’s any concern about how they’ll indirectly represent Robeson County over the rest of the season as the Slugfest champ, there shouldn’t be. Besides, just like Lumberton softball, the Scorpions earned that right on the field to call themselves champions and boast all the way back to Leland.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@www.robesonian.com. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.