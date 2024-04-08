PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke got yet another quality start from Jonathon Jacobs, this time of the complete game variety en route to a 7-1 win in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but couldn’t complete the sweep, falling 8-2 in the series finale in Conference Carolinas action against 23rd-ranked Barton on Saturday at Sammy Cox Field.

Jacobs allowed just five hits and one unearned run on the way to moving to 5-0 on the season, out-dueling reigning Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, Tanner Halvorson, in the process, while Joey Rezek blasted his team-leading 13th home run of the season in the Game 1 victory.

UNCP (28-10, 12-9 Conference Carolinas) picked up their second series win in as many tries over a ranked opponent with the split against No. 23 Barton (29-9, 12-9 CC), to go along with a series win over then-#2 North Greenville.

The Braves will hit the road for a season-long eight-game road swing starting Tuesday as they travel to region rival Wingate for a non-conference matchup. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

In the doubleheader opener, Chase Hudson led off the first inning with a single, while Joey Rezek jumped on the very next pitch and drove it over the center field wall to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead.

Michael Dolberry II singled to lead off the second inning, while Isaias Villarreal was hit by a pitch. Both runners advanced 90 feet on a balk, and Jacob Smith followed with a sac fly to score Dolberry. Hudson then scored Villarreal with an RBI single up the middle to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Will Hood’s fourth-inning two-out RBI single scored Smith, while Kody O’Connor followed with a two-run single to make it 7-0.

Hudson had three hits with an RBI, O’Connor had two hits and two RBIs and Rezek had a home run and an RBI for the Braves. The seven-inning complete game for Jacobs (5-0) came with five hits and one unearned run allowed and three strikeouts.

Jared Beebe had two hits for Barton; Tanner Halvorson (7-2) took the loss.

In the nightcap, Tanner Halvorson’s fourth-inning two-RBI double stretched the Barton lead to 4-0, while Chase Waddell’s RBI single made it 5-0, giving the Bulldogs more than enough to take the series finale.

Blake Hinson had three hits and a double for UNCP and Spencer Faulkner also had three hits. Andrew Jenner had two hits and an RBI. Kasen McCawley (1-2) was the losing pitcher.

Halvorson had two hits with a double, a steal, two walks and three RBIs for Barton and Josh Hoffman had three hits with two doubles and two runs. Matt Rivers (4-2) threw 8 2/3 innings, allowing nine hits with one earned run and five strikeouts to earn the win.

Braves softball rallies but drops doubleheader at Francis Marion

Francis Marion registered 10 hits and capitalized on a trio of UNC Pembroke errors, as the Patriots took the opening game 7-1 at the FMU Softball Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

FMU put up eight runs in the bottom of the third inning of game two, but a Jai Deese grand slam in the top of the fourth inning kept UNCP in the game. The Braves tallied 11 hits, but stranded eight runners, as the hosts completed the sweep with a 12-6 victory.

In the third inning of the doubleheader opener, UNCP’s Marijo Wilkes beat out and infield single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Emma Eckhart, and stood on third after a bunt single from Kaitlyn King. Kynley Brewer’s sacrifice bunt scored Wilkes to give UNC Pembroke (16-25, 7-7 CC) an early 1-0 lead.

Peyton Gale doubled to left field in the bottom of the sixth inning and would score on a single to right field from Lauren Smallwood. The Patriots (33-8, 12-2 CC) put runners on second and third following a double to the outfield from Katie Smith, but Makayla Cuthbertson cleared the bases with a 2 RBI triple down the right field line. Cuthbertson scored on an infield ground out, followed by a double down the right field line from Emily Konz. Taylor Watford capped off the five-run inning with an RBI single down the right field line to take a 7-1 lead.

Summer Bullard, who doubled, Jai Deese and King were among the Braves to record hits in the opener. Kinsley Sheppard (7-9) was the losing pitcher.

Peyton Gale, Emily Konz and Madalyn White had two hits each for Francis Marion, with Gale and White recording RBIs. Alyssa Poston (18-3) earned the win.

In the third inning of the nightcap, Emily Konz singled up the middle, stole second and scored on a single to right field from Gale. An infield single from Mikaela Gross put runners on first and second, but a single up the middle from Katie Smith scored Gale. Francis Marion scored eight runs on six hits in the inning and held a 9-2 lead heading into the fourth inning.

UNC Pembroke loaded the bases in the fourth with singles from Eckhart and Kaitlyn King and a four-pitch walk from Mackenzie Collins. Jai Deese lit up the scoreboard with a grand slam over the center field fence to cut the deficit back to 9-6.

Chloe Locklear had three hits and Deese, Eckhard and Sibbett had two hits apiece, with Eckhard and Sibbett recording RBIs. Summer Bullard (7-10) took the loss.

Taylor Watford had two hits and four RBIs, White had two hits and three RBIs and Gross had two hits for FMU. Alyssa Poston (19-3) earned her second win of the day.

The Braves will hit the road on Wednesday and travel face Belmont Abbey for a conference doubleheader. First pitch is set 1 p.m. at Crusader Field.

UNCP track & field has big day at Braves Classic

The UNC Pembroke track & field teams combined to pick up 10 event titles, 35 top-three finishes, and one NCAA D2 Provisional mark to highlight action Saturday at the Braves Classic at the Dick & Lenore Taylor Track.

Madison Gibson (long jump), Carina Fiorucci (pole vault), Kathryn Anderson (5000 meters), and Katie-Marie Sherlock (400 meters) all captured their respective event titles to highlight action on the women’s side.

On the men’s side, Bennie Oxendine (hammer throw), Cameron Ferguson (long jump), Cole Thomas (pole vault), Makhel Henry (100 meters), and Sean Townes (200 meters) all took first place in their events, while the 4×100-meter relay team of Henry, Braylon Brooks, Ny’lon Fair-Steele, and Travon Morrow also captured an event title, as well as posting an NCAA Provo mark in the process.

All told, 50 new personal bests were established during the event.

The Braves will be back in action April 12-13 for the Trojan Relays. The two-day meet will be hosted by Mount Olive and take place at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex in Mount Olive.