PEMBROKE — Five home games, including a season-opening Saturday night contest against Wingate as part of the Military Appreciation Night, as well as a late-October Homecoming matchup against West Virginia State, highlight the 11-game UNC Pembroke football schedule that was released on Monday by head coach Mark Hall.

Reserved-seat season tickets for the 2024 season have already gone on sale for Braves Club members and 2023 season ticket holders. The 5-game package can be purchased for $115 at the athletic ticket office, or by calling (910) 775-4123. Current and prospective season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seats prior to purchase at the UNCP Football Fan Fest on Thursday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public through UNCP’s online ticket portal, tickets.uncpbraves.com, on Thursday. For further questions regarding football season tickets, contact the UNCP Athletic Ticket Office by phone, or email [email protected].

The Braves will open up the 17th full season of intercollegiate football, on August 31 when they assemble their rolling stock to take on Wingate under the lights of Grace P. Johnson Stadium for Military Appreciation night. It will be the first meeting between the two squads since the 2019 season.

UNCP will open Mountain East Conference play on September 21, as well as lift the lid on the road portion of its 2023 slate, when it treks to Charleston, W.Va., to battle Charleston. The Black & Gold will play on the road for the entire month of September and the first weekend in October. The Braves will play their first conference home game on October 12 when they welcome West Liberty to town for Education Day.

The Braves will celebrate Homecoming on October 26 with an afternoon matchup against West Virginia State, followed by American Indian Heritage Day on November 2 against West Virginia Wesleyan. The final home game of the season is set for November 9 against Frostburg State for Parents and Families Weekend.

2024 UNC Pembroke football schedule

Aug. 31 — Wingate (Military Appreciation Night)

Sept. 7 — at Fayetteville State

Sept. 21 — at Charleston*

Sept. 28 — at Glenville State*

Oct. 5 — at Wheeling*

Oct. 12 — West Liberty* (Education Day)

Oct. 19 — at Fairmont State*

Oct. 26 — West Virginia State* (Homecoming)

Nov. 2 — West Virginia Wesleyan* (American Indian Heritage Day)

Nov. 9 — Frostburg State* (Parents & Families Weekend)