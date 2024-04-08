PEMBROKE — The ingredients of success, both for individuals and their respective teams, are always a point worth exploring.

Members of the UNC Pembroke men’s track and field and women’s golf teams and the Braves Spirit Squad discussed those very points Monday at the UNCP Coaches Show at Wing Company of Pembroke.

“This year has been a lot of dedication and just taking everything with a grain of salt, knowing that the goals we have set in place will be achieved, but it’s just being patient and staying healthy as much as we can,” Braves redshirt-senior track star Delsin Burkhart said.

For the Braves on the track, that success includes three new school records set this season, with an NCAA provisional qualifying time set by the 4×100 relay team of Mikhal Henry, Braylon Brooks, Ny’lon Fair-Steele, and Travon Morrow over the weekend as hosts of the Braves Classic.

“I think it’s always motivating that when we have the indoor season, we lose by just a hair, then we come out a little more motivated in the spring for outdoor,” Braves coach Peter Orsmby said. “It’s hard for the kids because they’re in-season from the time they step foot on campus until the time they graduate, or the semester ends, but we’ve got some lofty goals for the next three to four weeks, including (Burkhart).”

Burkhart, a distance runner with aspirations to reach nationals, said the coaching of Ormsby and assistant coach Eddie Mahana has been key to the program’s success, which includes second-place finishes in Conference Carolinas in each of the last two seasons.

“As far as their management, Coach Eddie and Coach Ormsby, it’s A-plus,” said Burkhart, a Fayetteville native. “I don’t know how someone’s able to manage, or micromanage, 80-plus people from both sides of the field, to go and have everyone have the same tenacity for a common goal.”

Ormsby said that coaching track is functionally different from other sports; even though he is the head coach, he focuses on his specialty, distance runners, and lets his assistants have control over their own factions of the team for which they have better expertise.

“I tell the staff and I tell the athletes, I pay for stuff and I drive the vans, and then the staff gets everybody ready,” Ormsby joked. “If we’ve got 85 people on the roster, I’ve only got about 25% of that, that I’m in direct control of. The other 75%, it’s really the staff’s role to have them ready.”

The Braves women’s golf program has recent tournament finishes of third and fifth place despite a less-experienced group, with key pieces from the program’s back-to-back Conference Carolinas championships now graduated.

“I’ve learned that my team is a very competitive team, in the best way possible,” coach Hannah Luckett said. “This spring I’ve implemented into practice challenges and games to kind of get that fire underneath them, just like they have during tournaments, and that’s really helped us.”

“She’s been really pushing us on a competitive level, just trying to implement the game and stuff like that,” junior Chessa Lee said of Luckett’s practice style. “That really helps us get ready for tournament play, because when you’re out on the course it gets challenging, just trying to get into that mindset. So just being able to practice that in practice helps a lot and gets us ready for that tournament-type mindset.”

Luckett said the Braves’ conference titles the last two seasons, which also featured individual titles for Georgia Page in 2022 and Amanda Hamrin in 2023, has come from the dedication from the athletes within the program.

“Dedication to UNCP, to the golf program and what our goals are, as well as dedication to themselves,” Luckett said. “Finding out their why of why they want to be a student-athlete, why they want to play golf every day and why they want to put in all the hard work. So I really think that once student-athletes find their why is when they break out of their shell and can find some real success.”

Lee said the team’s disposition comes largely from the coach’s positive mindset.

“Coach is out there, she always says ‘go on, keep going.’ You’re going to have a bad shot no matter what, and she’s a constant reminder that you’re not always going to have perfect shots,” said Lee, a Tabor City native. “The confidence that she has for me, much less our team, is huge, and you can see it. She puts her time into it, she loves the game of golf and you can tell through everything she does.”

While what they do competitively attracts arguably less attention, the Braves Spirit Squad has also had success, finishing second in this year’s Conference Carolinas dance team competition.

“We started back in the fall semester prepping for competition,” said senior Madison Horne, a Lumberton native. “We looked at our routine from last year, we looked at the new skills that we have and that we could put into the routine. We sat down for hours thinking about music, formations, every small thing that goes into that routine, and leading up after we finally choreographed that routine and put it together, we practiced a lot, over and over and over again.”

The team’s goal was to improve upon last year’s third-place finish, so a second-place result this season accomplished that, even as the team was just two points short of winning the competition.

“We just really looked at what we needed to do on the scoresheet, and pushed out everything that we could do on that scoresheet to get the scores we needed to get, and pretty much put every skill that we had into the routine, as a group and as individuals,” coach Kristen Freeman said. “I wish it would’ve not been that two-point deficit, but we got third last year and we weren’t happy with that placing, so the girls just really wanted to prove that they could do better and place higher, if not win. Our goal, we said all season, was we wanted to finish in a better place than last year.”

Freeman cited the team’s camaraderie as a factor behind its success; Horne, in turn, said Freeman’s belief in her team helps drive that.

“I think Coach K, she sees the potential in everybody,” Horne said. “If someone comes into the tryout room and they’re not as bubbly and outgoing and ready to show their skills, she might can see what they’re doing on the side when we’re teaching everything. The person might be sitting in the back row, but they know what they’re doing and they have a little something going on. I feel like Coach K kind of saw potential in me that I didn’t, when she was talking about me becoming captain and being a leader.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.