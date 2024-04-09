PEMBROKE — A productive day for Makhel Henry at the Braves Classic on Saturday paved the way for the senior to be named as the Conference Carolinas Track Athlete of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

A native of Burgaw, Henry took first place in the 100m dash with a time of 10.92, and set a new personal best and finished fifth in the 200m with a time of 22.56. Henry’s weekend was highlighted by running a leg on the 4×100 Relay team that posted an NCAA Provisional mark of 40.55, the best in Conference Carolinas this year.

Henry and the Braves return to action Friday, April 12, for the Trojan Relays. The two-day event will be hosted at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track & Field Complex in Mount Olive.