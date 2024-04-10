FAIRMONT — The St. Pauls softball team overcame an early deficit to earn a 13-3, six-inning victory over Fairmont Tuesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Fairmont (2-9, 1-3 Southeastern) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after scoring three unearned runs. St. Pauls (8-4, 2-0 Southeastern) answered with five runs in the second, two in the fourth and three each in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead and pull away from the Golden Tornadoes.

Aniyah Locklear was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bulldogs, Hailey Ray had three hits with a triple and three RBIs and Angel Purcell had two hits including a home run with three RBIs.

St. Pauls’ Yomaris Vasquez allowed six hits and no earned runs with three strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The teams meet again Friday in St. Pauls; each also has a nonconference tilt this week, with St. Pauls traveling to Seventy-First on Wednesday and Fairmont hosting Pender Thursday.

Fairmont’s baseball team defeated St. Pauls 10-2 Tuesday.

Pirates shut out Jack Britt

The Lumberton team earned a 10-0 win in five innings at United-8 Conference foe Jack Britt Tuesday night, staying perfect in league play.

Lumberton (14-2, 8-0 United-8) scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth on the strength of 14 hits. Jack Britt (2-10, 1-6 United-8) totaled eight hits, but never broke through in the runs column.

Alyssa Stone had three hits including two doubles for the Pirates with two RBIs. Tiara Stueck had two hits with a double and a home run and four RBIs and Aniya Merritt recorded two hits. Alona Hanna and Carlee Register each had one hit and one RBI and Cameron Honeycutt, Jayla Hunt, Halona Sampson, Ava Hanna and London Bullard also had one hit each.

Sampson earned the win, pitching three innings with six hits allowed and five strikeouts; Ava Hanna pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.

Ta’Niyah Turner led Jack Britt with three hits including a double. Katelyn Villareal took the loss for the Buccaneers.

The Pirates face South View in a key United-8 Conference matchup Wednesday.

Lumberton’s baseball team beat Jack Britt 7-6 in nine innings Tuesday.

In other local action Tuesday, the Red Springs baseball team defeated Clinton 6-5; Clinton beat the Red Devils softball team 9-3.

Southeastern golf match held at Land-O-Lakes

The six golf teams from the Southeastern Athletic Conference held a match Monday at Land-O-Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville, with West Bladen topping Midway for the win.

West Bladen posted a team score of 324, ahead of Midway’s 327, with the Knights earning their first win in six matches this season. Clinton was third at 338 and Fairmont fourth at 401; Red Springs and St. Pauls did not have enough players to post a team score.

Fairmont’s Christian Britt posted the low score among Robeson County players with an 89. Clarence Herring shot 97 for Fairmont, Bryson Parker 106, Kenneth Stephens 109 and Gaven Mayers 112.

Drew Brewer’s 91 led Red Springs, with Sawyer Locklear posting a 106 and Brezlynn Locklear 108.

Jordan Cook shot 112 for St. Pauls and Daekwon Henry shot 115.

Midway’s Kaison Marley was the medalist with a 73, six strokes ahead of teammate Dakota Bedard.

The next Southeastern golf match will be next Monday at Fairmont.