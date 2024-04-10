PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke football program has postponed its Fan Fest from Thursday to Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

Fan Fest will now be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

The event is the culmination of spring practice for the UNCP football program, entering its second season under head coach Mark Hall.

Tailgating will be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. The fan combine and spring football practice will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the stadium field, with a team meet and greet to be held at the event’s conclusion.

UNCP football opens its season at home on Aug. 31 against Wingate.