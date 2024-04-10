Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland, left, gives his team instructions as Jenna Locklear, right, prepares for a throw in during Tuesday’s game against Lumberton in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Under the glow of the Big Mo Stadium lights on a damp spring evening, the Purnell Swett soccer team huddled following a 6-0 home win over Lumberton. Coach Alaric Strickland tossed the game ball to Sarah Hunt, the freshman midfielder who’d just completed a hat trick for the Rams. Hunt then exclaimed a teammate’s name and passed them the ball, then another game was given and the ball passed, and this continued around the entire huddle until every Ram had touched the white sphere.

“It’s just something where everybody says something good about how somebody played that night or that given game, and it’s just a team-building morale thing,” Strickland said.

The Rams do this after every win, either just after the game or at practice the next day.

They’ve done it a lot lately.

Purnell Swett has won nine straight games to start the season, including a 6-0 mark in the United-8 Conference, putting together a historically strong stretch of games to position themselves atop the league standings at the conclusion of the first turn through conference play.

“I think that this start has helped us to play better and have more chemistry on the field,” junior forward Josie McLean said. “We’re able to see how each other play and build off of that, and that gives us encouragement to continue on; if we make mistakes, we just continue on and build each other up.”

An aggressive mentality has worked to the Rams’ benefit, Strickland said, as they’ve outscored the competition 51-8 entering Wednesday’s nonconference game against Overhills.

“The midfield, the overall play by everyone, they’ve just been playing strong and a good, aggressive style,” Strickland said. “There’s been two games where we really didn’t come out aggressive, but otherwise we’ve been on the front foot trying to set the tone and the tempo and that’s been in our favor. It’s a good, strong group and everybody’s working hard for themselves.”

Purnell Swett was 13-8-1 overall last season, the program’s most wins in recent history, but is threatening to blow past that mark with 11 regular-season games, the United-8 Conference tournament and potential state tournament games still to come.

Hunt posted her second straight hat trick with three goals in Tuesday’s win, matching a three-goal performance March 25 against Seventy-First. The first game on a free kick in the final minute of the first half, finding the back of the net from 30 yards out; she also scored the first goal of the second half, with 20:25 remaining, to give the team a 3-0 lead from 25 yards out, as well as the team’s final goal, from much closer range inside the box.

“At the beginning I was kind of a little shaky and wasn’t doing as good, but I was like, ‘OK, God please help me,’ and then I had that free kick and I scored and I just had this confidence boost and I was like, oh, I’m on it,” Hunt said. “And then I just got them three goals.”

Hunt, Kyndallon Oxendine and Brooklyn Jones have each contributed to the team’s success in their freshman season, a great added dynamic from previous Rams teams. From midfield, Hunt has nine goals and 13 assists and Oxendine has eight goals and one assist, including the team’s fifth goal Tuesday, on a shot from 35 yards out with 13 minutes left. Jones, a defender, has two assists.

“Sarah has a great ability to shoot the ball, find teammates with her passing and she defends hard,” Strickland said. “So she’s just been a great addition, along with the other two freshmen that we brought along. It’s just been a benefit to have them come in, step into the varsity play and not be hesitant and be strong about their game, like I knew they would.”

“It was a big jump from middle school to high school, definitely, but I feel like me, Brooklyn and Kyndallon is really getting the hang of it and I feel like the girls on our team are really helping us to get better,” Hunt said.

McLean, the two-time reigning Robeson County Player of the Year, has continued to lead the Rams offensively with 17 goals and 11 assists. But the Rams won convincingly Tuesday without a McLean goal — although she assisted two of Hunt’s goals — showcasing the team’s additional scoring options this season that haven’t been as consistent in the past.

“We’re able to be more versatile,” McLean said. “If I was man-marked tonight, we’re able to move the ball and still continue to have opportunities, where the past two years that may have hurt us.”

Six Rams — McLean, Hunt, Oxendine, Ava Giles, Anileigh Locklear and Jahna Locklear — have scored four goals or more this season. This includes Tuesday goals from Giles, who opened the scoring on a penalty kick midway through the first half, and Jahna Locklear, who scored off Hunt’s assist on a corner kick to make the Rams’ lead 4-0 with 17 minutes left.

“We’re more well-balanced as an offensive unit, so that makes us more threatening, I believe, and deeper and overall offensive and dangerous, threatening that we can go and attack from not just one player but several different players,” Strickland said.

“Josie’s their main player, but she’s got a little bit more of a supporting cast this year,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “I do think that helps her out because you can kind of have all your focus on her, but then they’ve got other weapons that can be dangerous.”

The Rams’ remaining schedule includes Wednesday’s home game against Overhills followed by back-to-back away games, Friday against Gray’s Creek and Tuesday against Cape Fear, against United-8 Conference contenders.

They’ll also see Lumberton (4-3-3, 1-3-2 United-8) two more times — the Robeson Cup championship against the Pirates is set for April 20, with the regular-season finale scheduled at Lumberton on May 3.

“Good game on their part; they kind of proved their undefeated record, the quality of their team,” Freeman said. “Looking ahead, looking towards the Robeson Cup, we’ll tweak a few things, we’ll work at a few things at practice and look to get better and we’ll see if the outcome is different next time.”

While an undefeated start produces visions of a potential conference championship and state playoff games, Strickland wants to make sure the Rams focus not on distant goals, but immediate ones.

“We want to take it one game at a time and just keep working hard,” Strickland said. “Each and every time we have to step on the field and prove ourselves, that we can do this. It takes all 11 that’s on the field to make it happen.”

But as they focus on each game, the Rams believe they can string together enough individual wins to continue their successful stretch and turn a hot start into a historic spring.

“I feel like if we keep playing how we are now, we keep practicing real hard and encouraging each other, we could be undefeated this whole season,” Hunt said.